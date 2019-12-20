

Ayeisha McFerran and members of the Irish ladies hockey team are presented with the award for Magic Moment in sport by Muirean King from The Croke Park and Arlene Regan from the Irish Independent during the 2019 Irish Independent Sport Star Awards with The Croke Park at the Croke Park Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile



The Irish women's hockey team capped a fantastic year by winning Magic Moment at the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year awards at Croke Park.





The Girls in Green were on the podium last year too at the annual event, winning Team of the Year after their exploits at the World Cup, where they reached the final.



This time around, Sean Dancer's side were honoured for their dramatic playoff win over Canada to book a place at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.



Roisin Upton's sudden-death penalty sealed victory moments after goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran pulled off a heroic shootout save.



The Magic Moment award was the first prize of the night to be handed out, followed by legendary Irish runner Eamonn Coghlan's induction into the Hall of Fame.



Coghlan famously won gold in the 5000m at the 1983 world championships, and also finished fourth at both the 1976 and 1980 Olympic games.



The three-time Olympian said "after all these years, you nearly forget what it was like. But for me, it was redemption" when recalling his world title.



"I was so pissed off after finishing fourth in the Olympics so that was the overriding feeling. There was such talent over here then with John Tracey and Ray Flynn that I was more concerned with beating the Irish guys than the rest of the world."



Irish Independent