



It is the moment every player dreams of and every fan waits for with bated breath. The moment when the winner of a tournament is announced, the team captain raises the trophy aloft and the triumphant players on the podium dance and sing in celebration.





As part of the campaign to engage with as many fans as possible and to raise excitement and anticipation around the FIH Hockey Pro League to the highest levels, the iconic men’s and women’s Trophies will be going on their international travels, starting with a celebratory launch during the festival atmosphere at the Copa del Rey in Terrassa, Spain.



Since its inception, the FIH Hockey Pro League has been evolving as teams, officials and fans have all got used to the ground-breaking concept of a home and away global league. In the latest exciting evolution, the iconic Trophies will be journeying across the globe from nation to nation and across four continents.



Not only is this a chance for players and fans to see the Trophy in all its splendour, it is also a chance for the national associations to showcase the sport and the competition via media days, exhibitions and innovative events. Starting from the moment the trophy emerges from the plane to the moment it leaves the stadium, this is a great way to showcase hockey to the widest audience possible.



The Men’s Trophy tour will launch in Spain on Saturday 22 December during the Spanish clubs’ Copa del Rey. It will also be on display at the Spanish Hockey Gala and over the course of two days there will be various opportunities to win VIP tickets to Spain’s home Pro League matches.



As the FIH Hockey Pro League gets underway, the two Trophies will then go on different journeys. The men's trophy will travel to the home of reigning champions Australia to start its global tour, while the women's trophy will start its travels in the USA at the end of January.



Not only will the Trophies be appearing on match days but they will also be taken to iconic locations within each participating nation. Follow the journeys of each trophy via the FIH digital platforms.



