

Corinthian have plenty to celebrate thus far. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Corinthian completed an immaculate first half of the season with a 4-1 win at North Kildare, making it nine wins from nine in Leinster and 16 out of 17 in all competitions.





The sole defeat came at the hands of national champions Pegasus in the Irish Senior Cup semi-final and this latest success gives them an imposing eight-point lead at the halfway stage.



At the Maws, they started strong and were rewarded in the 16th minute when Emily McKay started a move from the back, transferred to Lynne Pomeroy onto Laura Motyer who unselfishly passed to Nicola Torrans to score.



The hosts did draw the best from Holly Micklem in goal but the reds soon put daylight between the sides in the 27th minute via another team move. Pomeroy found Jodie Douglas who picked out Motyer in the D; she again provided the final pass for Torrans to score in the rebound.



It was 3-0 at half-time from a long corner taken by Camila Arbulo who passed to Sophie Maleady, feeding Douglas to score.



Sara Quill added the fourth on the rebound after Sarah Coleman’s initial corner shot. Neassa Rixon-Fuller got one back from a direct corner hit in the fourth quarter but the reds were in the clear and toasting an excellent pre-Christmas.



Trinity and Monkstown are the nearest would-be chasers and both ended the first half on a winning note. The students won 2-0 at Avoca, Amy Buttimer getting the first in the first quarter after a short corner rebound fell to her after earlier shots from Kate Orr and Isy Delamer



Ailish Long made it 2-0 in the second quarter when Orr hit a ball into the D with venom and the forward got a reverse-stick deflection into the top corner.



Avoca had plenty of good chances in the second half but Iseult Cambay enjoyed a fine performance to keep her clean sheet.



Monkstown continued their good run with a 3-0 success against Glenanne with goals from Claire O’Reilly, Sadhbh Hoban-Logan and Rachel Moore.



Clontarf continued their good start to life back in Division One with a 1-0 success over Naas with Mia Jacob getting the only goal. It came courtesy of a great ball down the line to Nicola Taylor who rushed along the baseline, before pulling the back to Jacob to slot into the cage.



It lifts Tarf to 10 points in a share of fifth place with Naas and Genesis, losing just twice in eight outings.



Rathgar recorded their second win of the season, too, beating Genesis 1-0 courtesy of a Holly Beverland goal.



Genesis were due out again on Monday night against Avoca but, such is life for the Blackrock club, the pitch was frozen leaving them with a fourth cancelation in the last month. The league will resume on January 25.



Otherwise, action switches almost fully indoors with a the Leinster and Munster men’s group stages on Saturday and the Leinster women hitting the boards on Sunday.



Women



Leinster Division 1



Saturday: Avoca 0 Trinity 2 (A Buttimer, A Long); Clontarf 1 (M Jacob) Naas 0; Glenanne 0 Monkstown 4 (C O’Reilly, S Hoban-Logan, R Moore); North Kildare 1 (N Rixon-Fuller) Corinthian 4 (N Torrans 2, J Douglas, S Quill); Rathgar 1 (H Beverland) Genesis 0



Monday: Avoca v Genesis – postponed due to frost



Leinster Indoor League (all at St Columba’s College): Railway Union B 6 Old Alexandra 3; Loreto 4 Mount Temple 6; Portrane 0 Glenanne 7; Muckross 7 Railway Union B 3; Glenanne 1 Railway Union 7; Portrane 0 Avoca 2; North Kildare 3 Bray 2; Loreto 1 Avoca 3; Portrane 0 Railway Union 9



Saturday 21st December 2019



Men



Peard Cup, semi-final: Cork Harlequins v Cork Church of Ireland, Farmers’ Cross, 1pm



Leinster Indoor League (all at St Columba’s College): Railway Union B v Glenanne, 11.15; YMCA v Railway Union B, 11.55; Corinthian v Glenanne, 12.35pm; Railway Union B v Corinthian, 1.55pm; Three Rock Rovers v Railway Union, 2.35pm



Munster Indoor League (all at Ashton School): Ashton v UCC, 11am; UCC v Limerick, 12pm; Limerick v Ashton, 1pm; UCC v Ashton, 2pm; Limerick v UCC, 3pm; Ashton v Limerick, 4pm



Sunday 22nd December 2019



Women



Leinster Indoor League (all at St Columba’s College): Railway Union v Avoca, 11.10am; North Kildare v Railway Union B, 11.50am; Glenanne v Loreto, 12.30pm; Railway Union v Mount Temple, 1.10pm; Glenanne v Avoca, 1.50pm; Bray (Women) v Muckross, 2.30pm; UCD v Railway Union B, 3.10pm; Muckross v UCD, 3.50pm



