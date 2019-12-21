The U18 Scotland Boys’ National Age Group Squad has been announced for the 2019/20 season, following on from the recent Academy Series.





It’s another massive year for Scotland U18 Boys’ as they compete in the U18 Boys’ EuroHockey Championships in Kazan, Russia. Scotland qualified for the tournament after winning silver at EuroHockey U18 Championships II in Cardiff, in 2018.



The Scots have been drawn in Pool A with Spain, Belgium and England. Pool B has the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and Russia.



Andrew Brogdon, Head Coach of Scotland U18 Boys, said, ‘Over the last few years we’ve seen an increasing number of our high potential young athletes make the step up to U21 Scotland and GB EDP programmes following their time in the U18 set up. This year’s panel of players have the same potential to excel if they continue to push to raise their standards both individually and collectively’



‘We have number of training days and test series to look forward to as 2020 progresses; with the challenge of ‘A’ Division hockey in Russia later in the summer providing an opportunity for both players and staff to challenge themselves against the best in Europe’



‘As always, myself and the rest of the coaching team look forward to working with the squad to not only enhance their individual and collective abilities on the pitch, but perhaps more importantly in developing their understanding of what underpins being an elite athlete away from the field of battle’



Cameron Bosi ESM

Logan Maclure Kelburne

Alex Wilson Inverleith

Louis Gardiner Uddingston

Scott Menzies Western Wildcats

Ben Carroll Uddingston

Jake Inglis Inverleith

Iain McFadden Highland

Keir Robb Grove Menzieshill

Euan Burgess Watsonians

Struan Walker Clydesdale

Sam Tait ESM

Euan Cowan Western Wildcats

Alastair Douglas Clydesdale

Cameron Ede Grange

Charlie Jack Inverleith

Adam Mackenzie Western Wildcats

Joel Davenport Grange

Samuel Knight Grove Menzieshill

Ben Galloway Clydesdale

Daniel Pearson Dunfermline Carnegie

Jamie Croll Grange

Matthew Hughson Grange



Scottish Hockey Union media release