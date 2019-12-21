Scotland U18 Boys squad for 2019-20 announced
The U18 Scotland Boys’ National Age Group Squad has been announced for the 2019/20 season, following on from the recent Academy Series.
It’s another massive year for Scotland U18 Boys’ as they compete in the U18 Boys’ EuroHockey Championships in Kazan, Russia. Scotland qualified for the tournament after winning silver at EuroHockey U18 Championships II in Cardiff, in 2018.
The Scots have been drawn in Pool A with Spain, Belgium and England. Pool B has the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and Russia.
Andrew Brogdon, Head Coach of Scotland U18 Boys, said, ‘Over the last few years we’ve seen an increasing number of our high potential young athletes make the step up to U21 Scotland and GB EDP programmes following their time in the U18 set up. This year’s panel of players have the same potential to excel if they continue to push to raise their standards both individually and collectively’
‘We have number of training days and test series to look forward to as 2020 progresses; with the challenge of ‘A’ Division hockey in Russia later in the summer providing an opportunity for both players and staff to challenge themselves against the best in Europe’
‘As always, myself and the rest of the coaching team look forward to working with the squad to not only enhance their individual and collective abilities on the pitch, but perhaps more importantly in developing their understanding of what underpins being an elite athlete away from the field of battle’
Cameron Bosi ESM
Logan Maclure Kelburne
Alex Wilson Inverleith
Louis Gardiner Uddingston
Scott Menzies Western Wildcats
Ben Carroll Uddingston
Jake Inglis Inverleith
Iain McFadden Highland
Keir Robb Grove Menzieshill
Euan Burgess Watsonians
Struan Walker Clydesdale
Sam Tait ESM
Euan Cowan Western Wildcats
Alastair Douglas Clydesdale
Cameron Ede Grange
Charlie Jack Inverleith
Adam Mackenzie Western Wildcats
Joel Davenport Grange
Samuel Knight Grove Menzieshill
Ben Galloway Clydesdale
Daniel Pearson Dunfermline Carnegie
Jamie Croll Grange
Matthew Hughson Grange
Scottish Hockey Union media release