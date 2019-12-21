Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Scotland U18 Boys squad for 2019-20 announced

Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019
The U18 Scotland Boys’ National Age Group Squad has been announced for the 2019/20 season, following on from the recent Academy Series.



It’s another massive year for Scotland U18 Boys’ as they compete in the U18 Boys’ EuroHockey Championships in Kazan, Russia. Scotland qualified for the tournament after winning silver at EuroHockey U18 Championships II in Cardiff, in 2018.

The Scots have been drawn in Pool A with Spain, Belgium and England. Pool B has the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and Russia.

Andrew Brogdon, Head Coach of Scotland U18 Boys, said, ‘Over the last few years we’ve seen an increasing number of our high potential young athletes make the step up to U21 Scotland and GB EDP programmes following their time in the U18 set up. This year’s panel of players have the same potential to excel if they continue to push to raise their standards both individually and collectively’

‘We have number of training days and test series to look forward to as 2020 progresses; with the challenge of ‘A’ Division hockey in Russia later in the summer providing an opportunity for both players and staff to challenge themselves against the best in Europe’

‘As always, myself and the rest of the coaching team look forward to working with the squad to not only enhance their individual and collective abilities on the pitch, but perhaps more importantly in developing their understanding of what underpins being an elite athlete away from the field of battle’
 
Cameron Bosi     ESM
Logan Maclure     Kelburne
Alex Wilson     Inverleith
Louis Gardiner     Uddingston
Scott Menzies     Western Wildcats
Ben Carroll     Uddingston
Jake Inglis     Inverleith
Iain McFadden     Highland
Keir Robb     Grove Menzieshill
Euan Burgess     Watsonians
Struan Walker     Clydesdale
Sam Tait     ESM
Euan Cowan     Western Wildcats
Alastair Douglas     Clydesdale
Cameron Ede     Grange
Charlie Jack     Inverleith
Adam Mackenzie     Western Wildcats
Joel Davenport     Grange
Samuel Knight     Grove Menzieshill
Ben Galloway     Clydesdale
Daniel Pearson     Dunfermline Carnegie
Jamie Croll     Grange
Matthew Hughson     Grange

Scottish Hockey Union media release

