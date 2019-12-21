Scotland U18 Girls’ will travel to Dublin early in the New Year for a three-match test series against Ireland.





The Scots will kick starts a big year for the squad with competitive action in the matches being played on 2nd—4th January 2020. The matches will be played at 6:30pm and 5:30pm at Abbotstown and then 1pm at University College Dublin.



It’s a huge year for the Scotland U18 Girls’ squad as they compete in the U18 Girls’ EuroHockey Championships in Kazan, Russia, on 12-18 July 2020. Scotland qualified for the tournament after winning gold at EuroHockey U18 Championships II in Rakovnik, Czech Republic, in 2018.



The Scots have been drawn in Pool B against Belgium; England and Ireland while the Netherlands; Germany; Spain; and Russia compete in Pool A.



Head Coach Keith Smith said, “We don’t usually get to spend time together as a squad at this time of year, so it’s a bit of a bonus in that respect. While we’d ideally liked to have had the opportunity to train together as a group first, it’s a great way to kick off our programme as we know the Irish side will really challenge us.



“We played them at Glenalmond last summer with what was essentially an U17 side, and while we were relatively competitive, it was an eye-opener for the group, with Ireland noticeably more powerful and definitely savvier.



“A good number of this squad played in that series, so it will be interesting to see what they have learned from that experience, and how they cope with it this time round. All of our new additions are available too, which gives us a chance to get them immersed in our environment right from the get-go.”



Squad



Aisha Saini (Western Wildcats)

Anna Hoolaghan (Clydesdale Western)

Ava Findlay (Edinburgh HC)

Ava Smith (Western Wildcats)

Cara McAllister (Clydesdale Western)

Charlotte Simmers (GHK)

Ellie Rutherford (Edinburgh HC)

Ellie Mackenzie (Watsonians)

Faith Joubert (Watsonians)

Georgie Yuille (Grange)

Grace Drummond (Watsonians)

Hannah Miller (Fjordhus Reivers)

Itske Hooftman (Inverleith)

Jennifer Tait (Granite City Wanderers)

Jess Buchanan (Clydesdale Western)

Katie Swanson (Watsonians)

Lucy Williamson (Dundee Wanderers)

Michaela McCarthy (Dundee Wanderers)

Nina Constable (Grange)

Rhiannon Carr (Grove Menzieshill)

Sophie Hinds (Inverleith)



