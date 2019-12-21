Scotland will host Canada in an exciting three-match men’s indoor test series at Bell’s Sports Centre in January.





The matches will take place during the Junior Indoor Club Cup competition as part of a stirring weekend of indoor hockey.



On Saturday 11th during the Girls’ Indoor Club Cup there will be two matches played, the first at 12pm and the second at 4pm.



The following day, Sunday 12th, during the Boys’ Indoor Club Cup Scotland and Canada will meet at 5:45pm to finish the three-match series.



The Scotland squad for the Canada matches will be selected early in January 2020.



The matches come as Scotland prepares for Men’s Indoor Championship III in Santander on 17-19 January 2020. Scotland will face Wales, Slovenia, Spain and Ireland at the tournament held at Pabellon Deportivo La Universidad De Cantabria.



Saturday 11 January



Scotland v Canada (12pm)

Scotland v Canada (4pm)



Sunday 12 January



Scotland v Canada (5:45pm)



Scottish Hockey Union media release