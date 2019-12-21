



Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the 2020 Men’s National Team, Men’s Senior Development Squad and Men’s NextGen athletes. The Men’s National Team partners with West Vancouver Field Hockey Club for on-field training and partners with Richmond Olympic Oval for weight training. Members of the NextGen squad will train in their regional training environments and go on select international tours throughout the year. Athletes in the Senior Development and Senior National Team can be selected to represent Canada on the senior international stage.





Men’s National Program Rosters

Men's National Team Men's Senior Development Squad Adam Froese Chris Tardif Antoni Kindler Floyd Mascarenhas Balraj Panesar Gavin Bains Brad Logan Harbir Sidhu Brandon Pereira Kyle Bishop Brenden Guraliuk Lyle Fernandes Brenden Bissett Nicolas Cain David Carter Rajan Kahlon David Vandenbossche Rowan Childs Devohn Noronha Teixeira Zachary Coombs Fin Boothroyd Vikram Sandhu Floris Van Son Gabe Ho-Garcia Gordon Johnston Iain Smythe James Kirkpatrick Jamie Wallace John Smythe Keegan Pereira Mark Pearson Matt Sarmento Oliver Scholfield Richard Hildreth Sam Cabral Scott Tupper Sukhi Panesar Taylor Curran Thomson Harris



NextGen Roster

Player Name Province

Aaron Foong BC

Alexander Bird QUB

Amraaz Dhillon BC

Arjun Hothi BC

Armaan Baagri BC

Avjot Buttar BC

Bhavdeep Dhaliwal BC

Casey Brennan-Raab QUB

Christophe De Haas BC

Daniel Goodwin BC

Devan Crawford BC

Ethan McTavish BC

Flynn McCulloch QUB

Ganga Singh ONT

Jagman Mangat ONT

Jagpreet Singh ONT

Jarod Timmins BC

Jasmeet Bring BC

Jeewantha Edirisinghe ONT

John Jacoby BC

Julius D'Souza ONT

Jyoth Sidhu BC

Leighton Desouza ONT

Manveer Jhamat BC

Nicolas Syrros QUB

Nityanand Rewankar ONT

Noah Loomis QUB

Phillippe Loignon-Lapointe QUB

Randeep Randhawa ONT

Roopkanwar Dhillon BC

Sean Davis BC

Tanvir Kang ALB



Field Hockey Canada media release