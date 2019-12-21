Men’s National Program Announces 2020 Squads
Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the 2020 Men’s National Team, Men’s Senior Development Squad and Men’s NextGen athletes. The Men’s National Team partners with West Vancouver Field Hockey Club for on-field training and partners with Richmond Olympic Oval for weight training. Members of the NextGen squad will train in their regional training environments and go on select international tours throughout the year. Athletes in the Senior Development and Senior National Team can be selected to represent Canada on the senior international stage.
Men’s National Program Rosters
|Men's National Team
|Men's Senior Development Squad
|Adam Froese
|Chris Tardif
|Antoni Kindler
|Floyd Mascarenhas
|Balraj Panesar
|Gavin Bains
|Brad Logan
|Harbir Sidhu
|Brandon Pereira
|Kyle Bishop
|Brenden Guraliuk
|Lyle Fernandes
|Brenden Bissett
|Nicolas Cain
|David Carter
|Rajan Kahlon
|David Vandenbossche
|Rowan Childs
|Devohn Noronha Teixeira
|Zachary Coombs
|Fin Boothroyd
|Vikram Sandhu
|Floris Van Son
|Gabe Ho-Garcia
|Gordon Johnston
|Iain Smythe
|James Kirkpatrick
|Jamie Wallace
|John Smythe
|Keegan Pereira
|Mark Pearson
|Matt Sarmento
|Oliver Scholfield
|Richard Hildreth
|Sam Cabral
|Scott Tupper
|Sukhi Panesar
|Taylor Curran
|Thomson Harris
NextGen Roster
Player Name Province
Aaron Foong BC
Alexander Bird QUB
Amraaz Dhillon BC
Arjun Hothi BC
Armaan Baagri BC
Avjot Buttar BC
Bhavdeep Dhaliwal BC
Casey Brennan-Raab QUB
Christophe De Haas BC
Daniel Goodwin BC
Devan Crawford BC
Ethan McTavish BC
Flynn McCulloch QUB
Ganga Singh ONT
Jagman Mangat ONT
Jagpreet Singh ONT
Jarod Timmins BC
Jasmeet Bring BC
Jeewantha Edirisinghe ONT
John Jacoby BC
Julius D'Souza ONT
Jyoth Sidhu BC
Leighton Desouza ONT
Manveer Jhamat BC
Nicolas Syrros QUB
Nityanand Rewankar ONT
Noah Loomis QUB
Phillippe Loignon-Lapointe QUB
Randeep Randhawa ONT
Roopkanwar Dhillon BC
Sean Davis BC
Tanvir Kang ALB
