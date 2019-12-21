Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Men’s National Program Announces 2020 Squads

Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 10:00 | Hits: 38
View Comments



Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the 2020 Men’s National Team,  Men’s Senior Development Squad and Men’s NextGen athletes. The Men’s National Team partners with West Vancouver Field Hockey Club for on-field training and partners with Richmond Olympic Oval for weight training. Members of the NextGen squad will train in their regional training environments and go on select international tours throughout the year. Athletes in the Senior Development and Senior National Team can be selected to represent Canada on the senior international stage.



Men’s National Program Rosters

Men's National TeamMen's Senior Development Squad
Adam Froese Chris Tardif
Antoni Kindler Floyd Mascarenhas
Balraj Panesar Gavin Bains
Brad Logan Harbir Sidhu
Brandon Pereira Kyle Bishop
Brenden Guraliuk Lyle Fernandes
Brenden Bissett Nicolas Cain
David Carter Rajan Kahlon
David Vandenbossche Rowan Childs
Devohn Noronha Teixeira Zachary Coombs
Fin Boothroyd Vikram Sandhu
Floris Van Son  
Gabe Ho-Garcia  
Gordon Johnston  
Iain Smythe  
James Kirkpatrick  
Jamie Wallace  
John Smythe  
Keegan Pereira  
Mark Pearson  
Matt Sarmento  
Oliver Scholfield  
Richard Hildreth  
Sam Cabral  
Scott Tupper  
Sukhi Panesar  
Taylor Curran  
Thomson Harris


NextGen Roster
Player Name    Province
Aaron Foong    BC
Alexander Bird    QUB
Amraaz Dhillon    BC
Arjun Hothi    BC
Armaan Baagri    BC
Avjot Buttar    BC
Bhavdeep Dhaliwal    BC
Casey Brennan-Raab    QUB
Christophe De Haas    BC
Daniel Goodwin    BC
Devan Crawford    BC
Ethan McTavish    BC
Flynn McCulloch    QUB
Ganga Singh    ONT
Jagman Mangat    ONT
Jagpreet Singh    ONT
Jarod Timmins    BC
Jasmeet Bring    BC
Jeewantha Edirisinghe    ONT
John Jacoby    BC
Julius D'Souza    ONT
Jyoth Sidhu    BC
Leighton Desouza    ONT
Manveer Jhamat    BC
Nicolas Syrros    QUB
Nityanand Rewankar    ONT
Noah Loomis    QUB
Phillippe Loignon-Lapointe    QUB
Randeep Randhawa    ONT
Roopkanwar Dhillon    BC
Sean Davis    BC
Tanvir Kang    ALB

Field Hockey Canada media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.