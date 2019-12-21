By Emma Van Mol





Photo Credit: Emma Van Mol



China has chosen Giles Bonnet to be the assistant coach of the Chinese National Woman's team with the specific focus to improve their World Rankings . China are currently 10th in World Hockey and are desperate to once again become a force in World Hockey. They see Bonnet as being the catalyst to making this happen.





Bonnet has come off a roller coaster 22 month ride with the Canadian Woman's National team where they followed an accelerated program achieving in the process some historic milestones and moving up 6 places in the World Rankings. Some of these achievements were, a best ever finish for a Canadian team in 20 years at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. This was followed by a second place finish at the FIH finals beating in the process Italy ranked 4 places higher, 7-0 in the semi final match, and securing a ticket to the Olympic Qualifier. Finally a Silver medal finish at the Pan Am Games in August of 2019, also a best ever finish for a Canadian Woman's team in two decades at this event. These performances set up a head to head against Ireland, ranked 7 places ahead of Canada. After two tied games, Canada eventually lost out on shootouts.



When asked about this process with Canada, Bonnet was full of praise for the Canadian players and couldn't speak more highly of them. They are a remarkable group of driven sportswoman whom have started on a journey which is only just beginning. I am sure that we will be hearing more from the Woman's National Team of Canada in the not too distant future.



Bonnet is highly motivated to be working with a new coaching staff as the assistant coach of China and sees the opportunities that the Pro League offers as unique in terms of preparation for the Olympics. China is in a very tough pool but is able through specific training and matches to increase their competitiveness and quality in the next eight months. The Rio Olympics in 2016 and the World Cup in 2018 were disappointing major events for China and the National Sports Bureau has made whole sale changes to their coaching staff in order to turn around this current situation and close the gap with other World top teams and are looking to Bonnet to be the architect in this campaign.



