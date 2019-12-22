KUALA LUMPUR: There’s new purpose now for hockey coach K. Dharmaraj. Reigning overall champions Terengganu have hired him to guide them in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), which begins on Jan 10.





The task of the national women’s coach, whose contract expires in nine days, is to help the East coast team bag the double – league and overall titles.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have decided not to extend the contracts of six coaches except for national chief coach Roelant Oltmans.



MHC want to form a new set-up of national coaches by March 1 based on the coaches’ performances in the MHL.



Dharmaraj, who guided the Malaysian women’s indoor team to gold in the recent SEA Games in the Philippines, was without a job and a team to coach in the MHL.



Until Terengganu came along.



Terengganu Hockey Association secretary Mohd Rashidi Hashim said that they are happy to hire Dharmaraj due to his vast experience in coaching clubs and also the national teams.



“He has a proven track record. And he is a dedicated coach, who always helps a team to perform to their best in tournaments.



“We are confident Dharmaraj will be able to guide Terengganu to bag both the league and overall titles,” said Rashidi.



The Melaka-born coach was in charge of the KL Hockey Club (KLHC) for more than a decade, helping them win several silverware in the MHL.



He also guided the national junior team to finish a creditable fourth in the Junior World Cup in New Delhi in 2013 and took the national women’s team’s to No. 20 in the world.



Terengganu will be powered by four foreign players, two South Koreans and two Pakistanis, to beef up the team for the 2020 season.



The South Koreans are penalty corner specialist Jang Jong-hyun, who was top scorer in the MHL this season (2019) with 22 goals and Jung Man-jae while the Pakistanis are Shakeel Abbasi and Umar Bhutta.



The East Coast team will also have the services of four national players – the Saari brothers forward Faizal and midfielder Fitri – goalkeeper Mohd Hafizuddin Othman and defender Luqman Nul Hakim Ahmad Shukaran.



Terengganu, who finished third in the MHL this season, edged league champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) 2-1 in the final for the overall title in March.



Terengganu will take on UniKL in the Charity Shield match on Jan 10.



