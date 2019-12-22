By K.M. Boopathy





UniKL’s Ashran Hamsani (left) and THT’s Fitri Saari with the MHL Charity Shield at yesterday’s press conference at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -NSTP/K.M. Boopathy



Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) hope to regain their status as the kings of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) under the guidance of newly-appointed coach K. Dharmaraj.





Dharmaraj, whose contract as the national women’s coach was not extended by the Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) last week, has been handed the task to help THT wrest the MHL Premier Division title from Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and the TNB Cup from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) next year.



The MHL starts with the Charity Shield clash between THT and UniKL on Jan 10.



“Dharmaraj has come on board as our new coach and we want him to re-capture the league and TNB Cup next season,” said Terengganu Hockey Association secretary Rashidi Hashim at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



“We are depending on his experience to lift THT.



THT won the MHL titles between 2014-16 under former coach Sarjit Singh.



The other teams in contention for titles next season are defending champions UniKL and TNB.



THT’s Fitri Saari predicts a tough season as his side will have only four foreign signings for the new season.



South Koreans Jang Jong Hyun and Jung Man Jae, along with Pakistan’s Shakeel Abbasi and Umar Bhutta are THT’s foreign signings. Last season, THT hired six foreign players.



“Faizal (Saari) and Hafizuddin (Othman) have played under Dharmaraj before while the others will have to adapt to his training and tactics before the season starts,” said Fitri.



Maybank, TNB Thunderbolts, Nur Insafi, UiTM and newcomers Hockademy make up the eight teams in the men’s competition.



Only six teams will compete for honours in the women’s section.



The season will end with the TNB Cup final on Feb 29.



