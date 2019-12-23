KUALA LUMPUR: Youngsters in the capital city will get a chance to feature in the Malaysia Hockey League again with the entry of Hockey Academy of Kuala Lumpur in the tournament which begins on Jan 10.





The club are owned by the KL Hockey Association (KLHA) president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shariman Zaharudin and will compete in both the men’s and women’s national league.



The objective of the Hockey Academy, better known as Hockademy KL, is to provide a platform for juniors to play in the MHL.



“We want to have a KL club to groom players for the future. We used to have KL Hockey Club taking part in the MHL for more than a decade and they did well to win silverware in the MHL.



“But the club have stopped competing in the league for the last two years. So we decided to have a club from KL. By having Hockademy, we can develop the juniors to put up a strong challenge in the league in five years.



“We also want to have a larger pool of players for both the national juniors and senior teams,” said Megat, who will be forking out close to RM250,000 for both the men’s and women’s teams in the MHL.



Megat said that they hired two former internationals, midfielder Harvinder Singh and defender Baljit Singh Sarjab to lead the men’s team in the MHL.



“Most of our players are juniors and we have two players who are 16. It will be more of exposure for the players in next year’s league,” said Megat.



The men’s team will be coach by ex-international S. Selvaraju and they will start training next week.



The women’s team are handled by K. Gobinathan and powered by six national players Wan Norfaiezah Saiuti, Fatin Syafika Mohd Sukri, Nuraini Abdul Rashid, Kirandeep Kaur, Nuramirah Syakirah Zulkifli and Qasidah Najwa Mohd Halimi.



Eight teams will feature in the men’s league. The others are overall reigning champions Terengganu, league champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), Tenaga Nasional, TNB Thunderbolt, Maybank, Nur Insafi and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).



Six teams will compete in the women’s league and the other teams in the fray are Terengganu Ladies Hockey team, Blue Warriors, PKS-Universiti Tenaga Nasional, Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA and Sabah.



