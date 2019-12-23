



Both Inverleith and Grove Menzieshill were triumphant in their final league encounters, leaving the Edinburgh side top of the pile by two points.





Dundee Wanderers finished in third place after a win, draw and defeat, while Grange were only a point behind in fourth following seven points from their three games.



The opening session of the day provided two crucial encounters, and none more so than the Tayside derby between Grove Menzieshill and Dundee Wanderers, the former emerged 4-2 winners to stretch their lead over their rivals to four points.



However, there was only a goal between the sides at the interval, Albert Rowling converting from the spot for Grove Menzieshill.



Grove Menzieshill proceeded to add to their tally after the break with Rowling completing his hat-trick and Jamie Golden adding the other for a four goal lead going into the final minutes. Wanderers suddenly came to life with Sean Dowie and Bobby Ralph finding the target, but much too little too late to change the course of the match.





Photo by Mark Pugh



Leaders Inverleith were also facing a difficult opener against champions Western Wildcats and triumphed 4-1 to keep their two point advantage over second placed Grove Menzieshill at the time.



After a goalless first 13 minutes the Edinburgh side took the lead through Patrick Christie and Jack Jamieson.



Christie added a third from the spot midway through the second half. Joe McConnell pulled the score back to 3-1 soon after, but the result was finally sealed with a penalty corner conversion by Ewen Mackie.



In the other games of the opening session Grange moved up the table to fourth with a comfortable 5-1 win over Uddingston, the catalyst was a hat-trick from Dan Coultas.



Simon Naughton scored first for Grange in ten minutes, to be followed by two set piece strikes by Coultas for a 3-0 half-time lead.



Uddingston`s Blake Hinton made it 3-1 but it failed to alter the course of the game with Coultas and Naughton again adding to their tally.



Grove Menzieshill`s second outing of the day came at the end of the first session, and the former champions swamped Clydesdale 12-4 to move into pole position, now a point ahead of Inverleith.



It was 4-0 at the interval courtesy of a hat-trick from Cameron Golden and Olly James got the other.



The avalanche continued to flow for Grove Menzieshill after the break, Golden added another two to his personal tally making five for the match, Luke Cranney scored three, while other goals came from Jamie Golden, Albert Rowling and finally Ross McPherson.



Clydesdale`s Struan Walker also made his mark on the occasion with his own hat-trick with captain Gordon Amour getting the other.



In the second session Inverleith confirmed their pole position with a 3-0 win over Uddingston, thereby preserving their two point lead at the top.



Veterans Derek Salmond with a double and Stephen Dick with the other were the men on target Inverleith without reply.



The tussle for third place was finally decided when Dundee Wanderers and Grange fought out a 4-4 battle, leaving the Dundonians a point ahead.



Grange romped into a 4-1 lead with a double from Callum Milne and other strikes by Alan Johnston and Josh McRae while Elliott Sandison replied for the Taysiders.



However, Wanderers were not to be outdone, Sean Dowie and a brace from Bobby Ralph brought the score back to 4-4, and that how the contest finished. The result was that Wanderers finished in third spot and Grange fourth.



Earlier Grange put a dent in Wildcats` day with a 4-2 win, leaving the champions in the lower reaches of the competition.



The contest was tied at 2-2, Andrew McConnell`s double was countered by Simon Naughton and Dan Coultas from a penalty corner. But it was the Edinburgh side that took the initiative with two further strikes by Callum Milne for the three points.



In the other games Dundee Wanderers beat Dunfermline 4-2 but the Fifers recovered to to see off Clydesdale 6-5 leaving the Titwood-based side bottom of the pile.



Scottish Hockey Union media release