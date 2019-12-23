by Dil Bahra





Jack Simonian at a hockey event in London on 19 November 2019



Kenya's Sporting legend Jack Simonian passed away in Sydney, Australia last night. He was 84, having just celebrated his birthday on the 15th December.





Jack, who lived in the UK, had gone to Australia for a three months holiday on 5th December.



He was a household name in Kenya from the late fifties until the late eighties, firstly as a motor cycling Champion, then motor Rallying and hockey. He represented Kenya at three Olympic Games.



Full article to follow



This is particularly sad for me as Jack was a very good friend of mine. He represented Kenya in Rome !960, Tokyo 1964 and Mexico 1968 Olympics where he was awarded the Goalkeeper of the Tournament accolade. His award was an FIH tie (a relic of the strictly amateur status of the Games at the time) which he presented to me for my 50th birthday without explanation where he got it from. Only many years later I figured out how he might have come by the tie and asked him to elaborate which was when I discovered about his award. He should have gone to the Munich 1972 Olympics, but work commitments kept him at home.



Rest in Peace my friend, you will be sorely missed.