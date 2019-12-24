By Avery Trendel





Photo via Dakota Moyer



The most dominant player in all of college field hockey–UNC sophomore Erin Matson–was recognized Monday as the winner of the Honda Sport Award for field hockey.





Matson led the Tar Heels to their second straight 23-0 season, capped off by a second straight national championship. Despite missing three games to play for the U.S. National Team in Olympic Qualifying, she still led the nation in scoring with 33 goals and 15 assists.



In 43 games since arriving in Chapel Hill, Matson has yet to lose a single game.



She becomes the fifth Tar Heel to win the Honda Sport Award for field hockey, and first since Ashley Hoffman took home the honor last season.



“Winning the Honda Sport Award is such an honor, and I’m extremely grateful to have even been nominated,” Matson said. “The award means so much to me because it’s another opportunity for me to represent my family, my University, my team, and all of the people that love the sport just as much as I do.”



Chapelboro.com