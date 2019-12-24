By Washington Onyango





Lakers goalkeeper Millicent Adhiambo during a past match. [Washington Onyango,Standard]



After finishing fourth in their debut in the 2019 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women Premier League, Lakers Hockey Club teenage goalkeeper Millicent Adhiambo received the premier league’s Most Outstanding Goalkeeper award.





The 17-year-old stopper, who is still a student at Sinyolo Girls High School, has been instrumental in school and club level after she made her debut for Lakers two years ago, guiding her school to the Nyanza Regional School games and Lakers promotion as well as good shows in premier league.



She finished the league with six wins which she credits to hard work and persistence, saying her goal is to attain the national team selection.



“I didn’t expect to win this award in my first season but I am happy for the recognition. This is a big boost for me as I continue to grow with my goal dream to join the national team and win the premier league,” she said.



Lakers striker Alice Owiti was also voted the 2019 premier league’s Most Promising player after finishing third in the top scorers list with six goals behind Blazers’s Jacky Mwangi and Strathmore’s Gilly Okumu.



Team Manager John Otieno congratulated the players and urged them to continue working hard ahead of next season.



“The girls have a bright future ahead of them and through winning the two awards shows growth the team has made for the past two years. We are very delighted to see hockey players getting awarded for their performance and we hope more will follow suit,” he said.



Owiti will have the chance to win her second accolade after being nominated in the Women's Premier League Player of the Year alongside her teammate Ashley Akinyi in the 18 women list.



Lakers finished fourth in the log behind Strathmore, USIU and winners Blazers, where the lakeside queens had a good season upsetting giants and maintaining six wins.



The Standard Digital