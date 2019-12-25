By K.M. Boopathy





K. Dharmaraj has been tasked with delivering silverware for THT. -NSTP/File pic



It is not possible to bring success everywhere a coach goes but K. Dharmaraj has made a fair fist of it.





Dharmaraj is regarded as one of the most successful coaches in the country.



The former international first made his name when he guided the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) to eight Malaysia Hockey League (MHL ) titles between 2006-13 (KLHC were known as Ernst & Young when they won the first three crowns) and the Asian Champions Clubs Cup in 2008.



He also helped the national junior and women’s teams make inroads in world hockey before his contract was surprisingly not extended by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) recently.



Dharmaraj has now returned to club hockey.



He will be coaching the Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) next season.



THT hope the experienced coach will turn their fortunes around as the Terengganu-based club hope to dominate next season’s MHL.



Dharmaraj’s side are well prepared and focused on doing better than defending MHL champions University Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and Alagendra Cup winners Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) next season.



“I am taking this as a new challenge. But my past achievements in the MHL will put me under tremendous pressure as THT want to win titles,” said Dharmaraj yesterday.



“What I achieved at KLHC was fantastic.



“This is my first MHL assignment in four years, so things will not be easy.



“THT had already selected their players when they hired me.”



Dharmaraj picked UniKL and TNB as his team’s main oppositions for titles next season.



“UniKL have many national players in their team while TNB have a solid side in the MHL.”



THT, as defending TNB Cup champions, start their campaign in the Charity Shield against UniKL on Jan 10.



“Obviously, we would like to start our league campaign with a bang. The Charity Shield match is part of the league, so we need to earn points from this game to kick off our season,” he added.



Among THT’s stars are Faizal Saari, Fitri Saari, Hafizudin Othman, Nabil Fiqri and Umar Bhutta of Pakistan.



New Straits Times