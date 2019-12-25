



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the naming of the squads after the trial in March and multiple training sessions since, the coaching staffs of the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Indoor Teams have announced the traveling rosters that will represent the red, white and blue at the 2020 Rohrmax Cup in Vienna, Austria from January 2 to 5.





The Indoor USMNT will compete in Pool A against Austria, Czech Republic and the Luc Rochin Lille (The Netherlands) club team. Pool B consists of Belgium, Switzerland and club teams, the WKS Grunwald (Poland) and SV Arminen (Austria).



“We are excited to face the international competition,” said Alex Gheorghe, Indoor USMNT Head Coach. “The Rohrmax Cup will be a great preparation for us and I am looking forward to a successful tournament.”



“I am really pleased to be joining this group for the tournament in Vienna which will give the players an opportunity to compete at the highest level of indoor field hockey,” added Billy McPherson, Indoor USMNT Special Consultant. “We will be playing against Austria, the world champions, and the remaining teams will give the players tremendous experience.”



The Indoor USWNT program will have two teams representing. USA Blue in Pool A will be the Indoor USWNT and USA Gold in Pool B will be the Indoor USWNT Development Team. Pool A also contains Austria, Czech Republic and Belarus, while Pool B holds Belgium, Switzerland and SV Arminen.



In 2017, USA was represented by two women’s teams. USA Blue finished the tournament in fifth place with seven points and a 2-1-2 record. USA Red claimed the tournament title with 10 points and a 3-1-1 record. Both squads faced each other in the first match, with USA Blue claiming a 5-0 victory.



U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team Rohrmax Cup Roster:

Brett Andrews (Pittsburgh, Pa.), Glenn Carr (Shickshinny, Pa.), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Stephen Dennis (Fairfield, Conn.), Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.), Colin Hennessy (Marlborough, Mass.), Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas), Nick Richardson (Sunapee, N.H.), Dean Schiller (Alexandria, Va.), Scott Sherban (Dublin, Ohio), Michael Young (Syracuse, N.Y.)



“I am pleased to have this extremely strong tournament to evaluate our players prior to selection for the women’s Indoor Pan American Cup,” said Jun Kentwell, Indoor USWNT Head Coach. “We have a good balance of experienced players and young players who excelled in the Croatia Cup earlier in the year. We shall be interested to see how they adjust to the big step up against some of the top indoor teams in the world. The college players and coaches on the squad have only been with us for a couple of sessions following their outdoor season but are starting to get back into the speed and tight spaces of the indoor game. This tournament will be a good challenge and measure for us as we start our preparation for March.”



U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Rohrmax Cup Roster:

Kelsey Briddell (Wilton, N.Y.), Ali Campbell (Lancaster, Pa.), Samantha Carlino (Lewisburg, Pa.), Mayv Clune (Quakertown, Pa.), Sierra Espeland (Fredericksburg, Va.), Noelle Frost (Glenwood, Md.), Makayla Gallen (Glen Mills, Pa.), Annika Herbine (Macungie, Pa.), Laura Hurff (Newark, Del.), Kelly Marks (Huntington Station, N.Y.), Anarose McDonough (Kennett Square, Pa.), Hannah Prince (Gorham, Maine), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.), Macy Szukics (Malvern, Pa.), Kasey Tapman (Pasadena, Md.), Rayne Wright (Bethlehem, Pa.), Elizabeth Yeager (Rye, N.Y.), Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.)



The teams will depart for Austria on Tuesday, December 31 with one day of on-ground preparation on Wednesday, January 1. All matches for USA will begin on Thursday, January 2. USA Blue opens the tournament against Belarus, USA Gold will face SV Arminen and the men’s USA side will play Luc Rochin Lille. Games will not be live streamed for this event.



USA Field Hockey would like to thank Osaka for their sponsorship of the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Indoor Team programs, as well as the United States Men’s Field Hockey Foundation. Another special thanks to Longstreth for providing gear to each indoor team, as well as the USA Field Hockey Foundation and Board of Trustees for their generous contributions.



