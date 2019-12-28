By AFTAR SINGH







KUALA LUMPUR: It took national women’s hockey captain Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani (pic) 10 years to complete her degree in physical education due to national duty.





And now the Penang defender and penalty corner specialist, armed with a degree from Universiti Putra Malaysia last month, has applied to become a school teacher.



Siti, who will turn 33 on Jan 22, is thrilled to finally obtained her degree.



“I started my degree in 2009 and I took a break from studies for a few semesters due to national team assignments.



“I have applied for a school teacher job with the Education Ministry and I hope to get it by early next year, ” said Siti.



“I need a job as I cannot continue to play hockey. I have represented Malaysia since 2005 and I’m the most senior player in the team.



“But the day will come when I have to retire, ” said Siti, who has been the captain since 2015.



Siti, who is still single, added that if she gets the job, she would think about settling down.



“At the moment, I have no one in my life.



“I hope 2020 will be a better year for me and the national team, ” said Siti, who guided Malaysia to finish third among eight nations in the FIH Series Finals in Banbridge, Ireland in June.



Her best achievement as a national player is winning bronze in the Asian Champions Trophy in Kakamigahara, Japan in 2013.



Siti, who has featured in four Asian Games – Doha (2006), Guangzhou (2010), Incheon (2014) and Jakarta (2018) – and four Commonwealth Games in Melbourne (2006), New Delhi (2010), Glasgow (2014) and Gold Coast, Australia (2018), will now focus on the Malaysia Hockey League, which begins on Jan 10.



She will represent Terengganu for the fourth consecutive year with the hope of helping the East Coast team defend both the league and overall titles.



The Star of Malaysia