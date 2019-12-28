

Barry Middleton at the Toshiba international



Barry Middleton - the most capped player in the history of Great Britain and England Hockey - has been awarded an MBE for services to hockey.





Barry’s 432 caps and 119 goals for Great Britain and England make him one of the greatest athletes in the nation’s history from any sport, let alone hockey, and we congratulate him on a fully-deserved honour.



Barry retired in April 2019, and having played in four Olympic games, four World Cups, eight European Championships and four Commonwealth Games, the 35-year deserved his status as a true legend of the sport. He was named in the world team of the year on three occasions, and fittingly was nominated for FIH world player of the year in 2018, his final year in international hockey.



Doncaster-born Barry finished his career with global respect in the hockey world, not just for his ability on the pitch, but also for his conduct off the field of play; professionalism, selflessness and the manner in which he showcases the best of our sport.



His leadership enabled him to captain the nation for the best part of a decade, leading England to EuroHockey gold in 2009, as well as skippering Great Britain at two Olympics, including fourth at the London games in 2012, the men’s team’s best Olympic finish since Seoul 1988.



At club level, he has proudly represented Doncaster, Cannock, East Grinstead and Holcombe, as well as Der Club an der Alster in Germany, HGC in Holland and Ranchi Rays in India.



Both Great Britain and England Hockey would like to congratulate Barry for this fully deserved honour.



England Hockey Board Media release