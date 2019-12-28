



The FIH Pro League second season gets underway in January 2020 after a hugely successful first edition. We caught up with the coaches and players from the participating teams as they prepare for the new look FIH Pro League season to get underway. In the following interview, Belgium women’s goalkeeper Aisling D’Hooghe talks about the forthcoming season and what the Pro League means to her and the team.





Belgium women (FIH World ranking:12) finished the 2019 season in fifth position. Their 2020 campaign starts on 25 and 26 January with fixtures against Australia (WR:2), at the Olympic Park in Sydney.



What are your ambitions for the 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League season?

Aisling D’Hooghe: “Our ambitions this year are to learn. Every game will be a chance, every game gives us an opportunity. It is different to a tournament. The Pro League gives every team a chance to change, to try new things. We never know how strong our opposition will be, so our main focus will be to adapt in each game, during the game. And we can play with no pressure and just learn every game during the game.



What can supporters expect of the Belgium Red Panthers in the 2020 season?

Aisling D’Hooghe: “Last year we came fifth which was quite good for a first season in the Pro League but this year we are a little bit of a different phase to the other teams. They are preparing for Tokyo but we are preparing the next generation. You will hear new names and you will see us play a different way. We will definitely play game by game but we will need some time and we will take the time to create the new Belgium team.



What are your thoughts on the new FIH Pro League format that will be introduced in the second season?

Aisling D’Hooghe: “The new additions to the Pro League are quite a good idea, especially for the athletes because travelling up and down, day after day, combined with [playing in a] club championship was really complicated. So now, the fact we play double games in some countries and then next year we do the same in other countries means we will get the opportunity to be fresh, to play every game with more energy, and it will be nice. Also, for the supporters, it is nice to be able to come on two days consecutively and cheer for your country.”



Which fixture are you most looking forward to and why?

Aisling D’Hooghe: “The fixtures we are most looking forward to are all the games in Belgium. All the away games will be important but we have to show respect and passion for our country so every game in Belgium will be the most important ones.”



What was your #MyProLeagueMoment from the previous season?

Aisling D’Hooghe: “My Pro League moment last year was both our matches against Australia. We played some really good games against higher ranked opposition but especially against Australia. We got six points and we will try to do the same this year.”



What is your message to the fans?

Aisling D’Hooghe: “Keep doing what you do the best, be there for your country, be there for us. We try to be amazing on the pitch, you keep being amazing in the crowd.”



