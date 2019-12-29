By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional will be led by the nation’s top two custodians in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), which begins on Jan 10.





They are seasoned campaigner S. Kumar, who turned 40 last month and 29-year-old Mohd Hairi Abdul Rahman.



The duo played in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, last Decem-ber.



Kumar, who has represented Malaysia 310 times since 1999, was named Asia’s best player in 2011.



Johorean Hairi, who was out of action since his right knee surgery in June, is happy to be back in training with the national team last month.



“I have fully recovered from the injury and will play my first tournament since May in the MHL next month.



“This season I featured for TNB-Thunderbolt in the league but for the 2020 season, I will be playing for Tenaga Nasional.



“I have been playing in the MHL since 2011 and this is the first time I am in the same team with the vastly experienced Kumar.



“We are rated as the top two goalkeepers in the country and our goal is to help Tenaga win one of the two titles.



“In last year’s World Cup, Kumar played all three matches and I did not get a chance to play. But I was told by my coach Nor Saiful Zaini that in the MHL, I will get an equal chance to play.



“We will take turns to play matches and this will be good for us as we both want to be called up for national training in preparation for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (in Ipoh from April 11-18), ” said Hairi, who played in the tournament in March and the FIH World Series in Bukit Jalil in April before he got injured.



Hairi, who made his debut for the national team in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2016, wants to continue donning national colours.



“Although we failed to qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, we want to qualify for the 2023 World Cup (in India), ” said Hairi, who made his debut for Sapura in 2011 before he joined TNB Thunderbolt in 2016.



The Star of Malaysia