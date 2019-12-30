PETALING JAYA: Getting to the top is tough. Staying there is tougher. Universiti Kuala Lumpur’s (UniKL) coach Arul Selvaraj is well aware of that.





The coach of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) champions knows that every team around will be out to knock them off their perch.



UniKL captured the MHL title for the first time since making their debut in the competition in 2011 and they did it in style by finishing their campaign unbeaten.



Arul said his men have to be more careful in their title defence as their opponents will throw everything they have at them.



“As the saying goes... it’s always easier to win a championship than defend it. I’m sure every team will have extra motivation to beat us, ” said the former international.



“We just have to be smarter about how we manage each moment in the game. We have the players who know and understand how to deal with this moments.”



“We are very happy with the team that we have assembled... as the games are played, we will rectify and improve till the last match of MHL 2020. We have David Harte who is one of the best goalkeepers in the world... he gives us confidence to go forward and attack.”



Besides retaining defender Tim Deavin of Australia and Irish goalkeeper Harte from last season, the team have also signed strikers Roel Bovendeert of Holland and Australian Kieran Govers.



UniKL will begin their title defence against overall champions Terengganu in the MHL Charity Shield match on Jan 10.



Terengganu, under new coach K. Dharmaraj, will be powered by South Korean imports Jang Jong-hyun and Jung Man-jae besides two Pakistanis in Shakeel Abbasi and Umar Bhutta.



“The Charity Shield is crucial as it also acts as the first league match. We want to start well.



“I don’t plan the outcome of the match, that’s beyond my control but I control what should be done tactically. I require my players to play at the moment... we will plan well to perform as a team.



“My philosophy is: we need a team effort to win the title. Of course, you have some magicians in the team who are match winners but ultimately, individuals can only win matches. Team effort wins titles.”



The Star of Malaysia