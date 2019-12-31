



All is in readiness for the biggest indoor tournament on the Hockey Australia calendar year.





Wollongong will be a hive of excitement and activity with over 700 players plus coaches, support staff, officials, families and friends from across Australia descending on the New South Wales city for the Australian Indoor Hockey Festival 2020.



Commencing on 4 January, the Illawarra Hockey Centre will play host to 23 days of quality indoor hockey spread across five age groups – Open, U21, U18, U15 and U13.



The Open Division will commence proceedings, followed by the Under 21s, Under 18s, Under 13s and winding up with the Under 15 competition.



“We wish all of the teams the best for the matches and hope it is a competition that is played with a great level of competitive spirit but most of all with a great level of enjoyment,” said Hockey Australia CEO, Matt Favier.



“Importantly, I want to acknowledge and thank the numerous volunteers for offering their time, skills and energy as without them this festival would not be possible.”



“Hockey Australia also wishes to express its thanks and gratitude to Destination NSW, Destination Wollongong and all of the tournament’s corporate partners for their support.”



Spectator entry to the festival is FREE.



Furthermore, every match of the Open competition will be streamed LIVE on the Hockey Australia YouTube channel.



Australian Indoor Hockey Festival 2020

4-26 January 2020

Illawarra Hockey Centre, Wollongong NSW



Open Men’s Competition (4-7 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW, NSW B, QLD, VIC, WA

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

Open Women’s Competition (4-7 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW, NSW B, QLD, SA, TAS, VIC, WA

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

U21 Men’s Competition (9-12 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW, NSW B, QLD, VIC, WA

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

U21 Women’s Competition (9-12 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW, NSW B, QLD, VIC, WA

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

U18 Men’s Competition (13-16 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW 1, NSW 2, TAS, VIC, WA

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

U18 Women’s Competition (13-16 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW 1, NSW 2, TAS, VIC, WA

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

U13 Boys Competition (18-21 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW Lions, NSW Stars, QLD Shots, QLD Spurs, VIC

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

U13 Girls Competition (18-21 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, QLD Fire, QLD Flare, NSW Lions, NSW Stars, VIC

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

U15 Boys Competition (22-26 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW, NSW B, QLD G, QLD M, TAS, VIC, WA

Click here for fixtures, results and standings

U15 Girls Competition (22-26 January 2020)

Teams – ACT, NSW, NSW B, QLD G, QLD M, TAS, VIC, WA

Click here for fixtures, results and standings



Hockey Australia media release