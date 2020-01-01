



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The calendar year is nearly complete and much like the years preceding it, 2019 was packed from start to finish with field hockey action on and off the pitch. Before midnight chimes in a new decade check out everything that happened around the USA Field Hockey Family this year.





Level 1 and 2 Instructional Coaching Clinics & Technical Skills Workshops

January – December 2019

Various Locations



More than 30 Level 1 and Level 2 Instructional Coaching Clinics and Technical Skills Workshops took place around the United States in 2019. Field hockey coaches of all levels from all regions share the common goal to help develop, network and learn how to grow their programs. USA Field Hockey would like to thank each and every participant from the 2019 Coach Education Clinics and Workshops!



Croatia Cup

January 4 – 6, 2019

Sveti Ivan Zelina, Croatia



Both the senior and U-21 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Teams competed in the six-team event. The senior Indoor USWNT finished strong on the final day with two wins to secure first place and the championship. The U-21 Indoor USWNT’s lone loss of the tournament was to the senior squad on the first day and finished second with 15 points. Corinne Zanolli (Newton Square, Pa.) received the Best Player of the Tournament Award and Top Goal Scorer Award with 14 total goals throughout the tournament.



U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Chile

January 26 – 29, 2019

Santiago, Chile



The U.S. Women’s National Team prepared for the inaugural FIH Pro League with a test series at Club Manquehue in Santiago, Chile against the host nation. USA dropped the first match 3-2 before tying 3-3 in the second game. The series also marked several milestones for USWNT athletes, including the first international caps for Mackenzie Allessie (Mount Joy, Pa.) and Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.), as well as the 150th cap for team captain Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.).



3 Nations Invitational

January 28 – February 3, 2019

Benalmadena, Spain



The U.S. Men’s National Team kicked off their 2019 competition schedule against No. 24 Wales and No. 27 Brazil. Facing each squad twice, USA finished with a 2-0-2 record. At the end of the 3 Nations Invitational event, Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.) was named Player of the Tournament.



Disney Field Hockey Showcase

February 1 – 3, 2019

Kissimmee, Fla.



A total of 159 registered teams between the U-12 Co-Ed, U-14 Girls, U-16 Girls and U-19 Girls divisions played at ESPN’S Wide World of Sports Complex for this USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event. The three-day tournament featured some of the best up and coming athletes from across the United States as college coaches scouted along the sidelines from dawn to dusk in the shadow of Walt Disney World.



FIH Pro League

January 26 – June 22, 2019

Global



Nine nations competed across 144 games in the women’s side of the first season of the FIH Pro League, including the U.S. Women’s National Team. The red, white and blue finished with seven points in 16 matches, which included several landmarks for USWNT athletes. In their first FIH Pro League game on February 2, Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.) earned her 50th international cap. Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.) picked up her 100th international cap in the team’s next game versus The Netherlands on February 16 on USA’s first home game. In their third game, goalkeeper Jess Jecko (Sauquoit, N.Y.) was named Player of the Match against Australia. Fellow USA goalkeeper Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas) earned the same honor in USA’s fifth FIH Pro League game in a thrilling shootout victory on March 29 against Belgium.



On April 14, Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.) earned her 50th international cap when USA faced The Netherlands on the road, while Erin Mason (Chadds Ford, Pa.) secured her 50th on May 12 versus Argentina. The following weekend, Bing picked up her second Player of the Match honor in USA’s home win against China. In USA’s final road game of the FIH Pro League season against China, Kelly Marks (Elverson, Pa.) earned up her first international cap.



World Masters Hockey (WMH) Masters Indoor World Cup

February 14 -17, 2019

Hong Kong



The first ever tournament under the banner of the WMH, USA was represented in the Men’s O-40 and O-50 and Women’s O-40 age divisions. Both Men’s teams finished sixth while the women’s squad placed fourth.



National Indoor Tournament, presented by YOLO Sportswear

February 15 – March 3, 2019

Lancaster, Pa. & Richmond, Va.



Seven age divisions competed across three weekends at the annual Sheetz National Indoor Tournament, presented by YOLO Sportswear. USA Field Hockey would like to thank all competing teams, coaches, umpires, families and fans who helped make the 2018 NIT another memorable tournament indoors.



U.S. U-16 and U-20 Men’s National Team vs. Chile

March 9 – 16

Santiago, Chile



In their first international competition of 2019, the U.S. U-16 and U-20 Men’s National Teams competed against Chile. A week of fast-paced matches saw the U-20 USMNT clinch their series against the host nation while the U-16 USMNT saw strong growth as both teams played four games each.



Learn to Play Day Field Hockey Clinic

March 13, 2019

Baltimore



USA Field Hockey and the Living Classrooms Foundation teamed up to provide boys and girls ages 5 to 14 a free opportunity to try field hockey at UTZ Field at Patterson Park.



USA Field Hockey Summit, presented by AstroTurf

March 15 – 17

Baltimore



For the second year in a row the atmosphere at the Lord Baltimore Hotel was filled from end to end with informative insight, sessions and more at the USA Field Hockey Summit, presented by AstroTurf. Education, inspiration and networking were the goals of the first-ever USA Field Hockey Summit, presented by AstroTurf.



USA Field Hockey would like to thank each and every individual that attended Summit and contributed to the continued mission to Grow the Game, Serve Members and Succeed Internationally!



USA Field Hockey Annual Awards Ceremony

March 16, 2019

Baltimore



At the midway point on the second day of the USA Field Hockey Summit, presented by AstroTurf, was the USA Field Hockey Foundation's Annual Awards Ceremony, featuring five award winners. In 2018, these awards were created to more broadly recognize, honor and celebrate individuals across the field hockey community whose contributions have made a major and lasting impact on the sport in the United States.



Regional Club Championships, presented by Harrow Sports

March 30 – June 16, 2019

Various Locations



An exciting opportunity for clubs to compete against each other, the Regional Club Championships, presented by Harrow Sports, featured teams in the U-14, U-16 and U-19 Girls age divisions who battled for the right to appear in the National Club Championship, presented by Harrow Sports.



Junior Premier Outdoor League

April 6 – June 2, 2019

Various Locations



Under the umbrella of Junior Premier Hockey, the Junior Premier Outdoor League saw 60 clubs participate across U-14, U-16 and U-19 age divisions in the seventh edition of the event. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.



U.S. Women’s National Development Team – The Netherlands Tour

April 13 – 22, 2019

Haarlem, The Netherlands



The U.S. Women’s National Development Team played in four games over 10 days. Their first two matches were victories against Scotland’s Senior team. Next, they faced Belgium’s U-21 team where USA prevailed in a thrilling shootout. They wrapped up their tour of The Netherlands with a game against Dutch powerhouse club team Stichtsche HC. USA competed well throughout the match but unfortunately lost 1-5.



U.S. Men’s National Team vs. South Korea

April 18 – 22, 2019

Seoul, South Korea



In their second test series of the year, the USMNT played a four-game test series against No. 17 Korea at the Korea National Training Center. Using the series as preparation for the FIH Series Finals, USA concluded the week of competition with resilient performance as the team accomplished many of its personal goals in a short amount of time.



U.S. U-17 Women’s National Team vs. Germany

April 18 – 20, 2019

Cologne, Germany



The U-17 USWNT tour of Europe featured three games at the Rot-Weiss Koln tennis and Hockey Club. The first two were against Germany’s U-16 team where despite losing the first match 0-5, the stat lines remained even. USA rallied late in the second match but ultimately came up short 3-4. Their third match was against Belgium’s U-16 squad, where USA dueled to a 1-1 draw.



U.S. U-19 Women’s National Team vs. Germany & Belgium

April 18 – 21, 2019

Dusseldorf, Germany



Also touring in Germany was the U-19 USWNT who faced Germany’s U-18 team in two matchups and one against Belgium’s U-18 team. Germany claimed a win in their first meeting but USA held on to win the second. Their match versus Belgium concluded in a scoreless 60 minutes despite both sides having several scoring opportunities.



U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team 3 Nations Invitational

April 20 – 24

Viersen & Mönchengladbach, Germany



The 3 Nations Invitational featured the U-21 USWNT, Germany’s U-21 team and Great Britain’s U-21 team. USA adjusted game by game, showing improvement in each outing, but ultimately fell in their first three games before tying Great Britain in the fourth and final match.



Regional Futures Tournaments, presented by Harrow Sports

May 4 – 19, 2019



More than 2,700 Futures athletes participated in the 2019 Regional Futures Tournaments, presented by Harrow Sports, throughout all USA Field Hockey regions in the annual opportunity to demonstrate their talents. Each athlete that decides to be a part of their region's RFT was placed on a team within their age division and had an opportunity to play against other teams in their region in hopes of being selected to move forward in the Olympic Development Pathway.



Coaching Goalkeeping Workshops

May 11 & 18, 2019

Lancaster, Pa. & Fairfax, Va.



USA Field Hockey added a “Goalkeeping Workshop” to its workshop series. Teaching goalkeeping and developing and managing goalkeepers is a common challenge. The three-hour workshop was designed to help coaches teach the correct goalkeeping skills and provide suggestions on working with multiple goalkeepers in a team setting. The workshop also focused on teaching skills in a developmentally appropriate way.



Attacking Principles Workshops & Defending Principles Workshops

May 11, August 11 & 24, 2019

Lancaster, Pa., Millersville, Pa. & Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich.



A new addition to the Coach Education Workshop series, the Attacking Principles and Defending Principles Workshops were facilitated by USA Field Hockey’s Director of Coach Education and Learning, Craig Parnham, and Phil Edwards, USA Field Hockey’s Senior Manager of High Performance.



The Attacking Principles Workshop is designed for coaches who are looking to further develop their teams attacking play. It also includes key technical and tactical elements that support player and team development.



The Defending Principles Workshop provides coaches with the essential principles and supporting sub-principles to help build more effective defensive teams. The workshop looks at the individual technical defensive skills required and how those skills can be utilized to develop tactical decision making relating to areas such as pressing and managing counter attacks.



California Cup

May 24 – 27, 2019

Moorpark, Calif.



The 48th edition of the California Cup saw field hockey teams and fans as far as the eye could see as one of the world’s oldest field hockey tournaments on Memorial Day weekend. More than 2,000 athletes competed across 13 divisions from the United States, as well as Canada, Mexico and Taiwan in Moorpark, Calif., including the U.S. Junior Men’s National Team, in this USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event.



U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Ireland

May 24 – 26, 2019

Dublin, Ireland



In their final preparation for the FIH Series Finals, the USMNT played in a two-game test series against No. 11 Ireland. Perfect playing conditions awaited the two sides in the first game, where despite even exchanges, Ireland used an early lead and advantages by USA turnovers to secure the win. The red, white and blue adjusted in the second match with a new tempo but was not enough to overpower the Green Machine. The series also saw the first international caps for Alberto Montilla (Allen, Texas) and Julian Croonenberghs (Tervuren, Belgium).



FIH Series Finals

June 6 – 15, 2019

Bhubaneswar, India



Primed for a strong performance since their first-place victory in the Hockey Series Open in 2018, the USMNT set their sights on the opposition at the FIH Series Finals. Sitting in Pool B against No. 16 South Africa, No. 18 Japan and Mexico, USA finished first with a 2-1-0 record to advance to the semifinals. Matched up once again against South Africa, the two sides were tied 1-1 heading into the final quarter, but South Africa managed to pull ahead in the final seconds to send USA into the bronze medal game against Japan. In their second meeting, the match was tied 2-2 before Japan broke ahead to win 4-2. USA’s Jonathan Klages (Berlin, Germany) was named Odisha Mining Corporation Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament for his performance throughout the event.



Young Women’s National Championship

June 14 – 18, 2019

Lancaster, Pa.



Five days of elite competition unfolded at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. in the 2019 Young Women’s National Championship. More than 130 of the most elite female collegiate and post-collegiate athletes battled it out between eight teams which showcased their skills in the annual tournament in front of coaches and selectors for a chance to advance within the Olympic Development Pathway.



Grand Masters Hockey (GMH) European Cup & Trophy

June 19 – 29, 2019

Antwerp, Belgium



The U.S. Men’s and Women’s Masters Teams each sent an O-60 team to Antwerp, Belgium for the 2019 Grand Masters Hockey (GMH) European Trophy. With more than 70 men’s and women’s international teams participating, the U.S. O-60 Men’s Masters Team finished sixth and the O-60 Women’s Masters team claimed the gold medal, its first ever.



National Futures Championship, presented by Harrow Sports

June 20 – 28, 2019

Lancaster, Pa.



Taking place at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. the National Futures Championship, presented by Harrow Sports, featured some of the top talent in the United States which and was evaluated by USA Field Hockey’s High Performance staff. USA Field Hockey would like to thank and congratulate all athletes who participated in the NFC, as well as every coach and umpire who helped make the event possible.



Junior National Camp

June 29 – July 2, 2019

Lancaster, Pa.



The Junior National Camp is the premier camp for high school athletes, comprised on the top 100 athletes selected from the National Futures Championship and Stars and Stripes Elite games. Based on their performances during the camp, athletes may be selected to participate on the 2020 U.S. U-16 and Rise Women's National Teams.



Junior U.S. Men’s National Team Holland Training Camp

July 6 – 9, 2019

The Netherlands



In addition to their training camp in Holland, the Junior USMNT played three friendly matches against local clubs. USA played against the Hilversum A1 squad at the Hilversumsche Mixed Hockey Club in Loosdrecht, The Netherlands, where the team claimed a 4-1 victory. They then faced Wageningen A1 at the Wageningen Mixed Hockey Club, losing a close defensive match 1-2. Their final game was against Houten A1 at the HC Houten, where despite a strong performance in the second half, USA fell 0-3.



U.S. Men’s National Team vs. France

July 6 – 9, 2019

Cambrai, France



In their first series since the FIH Series Finals and in preparation for the 2019 Pan American Games, the USMNT participated in a three-game series against No. 13 France. Taking place over four days, USA lost all three matches to the host nation.



National Club Championship, presented by Harrow Sports

July 8 – 16, 2019

Lancaster, Pa.



It was another year of faced-paced action at Spooky Nook Sports as teams sought to be named the top club in the National Club Championship, presented by Harrow Sports. The top sixteen U-14, U-16 and U-19 Girls teams from across the country fought hard day after day but it was the WC Eagles who would claim gold in all three divisions.



USFHL Adult National Championship

July 12 – 24, 2019

Newark, Del.



For three intense action-packed days, the top-eight men's and top-twelve women’s club teams in the United States competed at Rullo Stadium on the campus of the University of Delaware in the third annual United States Field Hockey League (USFHL) Adult National Championship, a USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event. Teams qualified locally through USFHL Sanctioned league play, concluding with Olympic Club and Running on Empty in the women’s championship game and San Jose Khalsa against dcDragons in the men’s championship game.



Summer Bash at the Beach, presented by YOLO Sportswear

July 19 – 21, 2019

Virginia Beach, Va.



2019’s edition of the Summer Bash at the Beach, presented by YOLO Sportswear, saw teams play in the

U-10 Co-Ed, U-12 Co-Ed and U-14 Girls age divisions at the Virginia Beach National Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. More than 50 teams participated in the three-day event while playing a total of six games of 7v7 field hockey. USA Field Hockey would like to thank all participants, coaches, umpires and fans for making this annual event a success for the fifth year in a row!



AAU Junior Olympic Games

July 29 – August 1, 2019

Winston-Salem, N.C.



Field hockey at the 2019 Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympic Games, known as the largest multi-sport event for youth in the United States, featured a U-16 Girls division which consisted of seven teams who competed in a round robin style competition while providing athletes the opportunity to experience an Olympic-like, multi-sport competition while enjoying the camaraderie and inspiration from top athletes in other featured sports.



Pan American Games

July 29 – August 10, 2019

Lima, Peru



Field hockey at the 2019 Pan American Games was both unforgettable and rewarding for the USMNT and USWNT. Both USA teams earned a bronze medal at the international tournament. It was the first time the USMNT medaled at the event in 24 years, while the USWNT continued their streak of medaling in each Pan American Games since its infusion in 1987.



The Pan American Games also saw multiple milestones among USA athletes. The bronze medal game against Chile marked the 150th international cap for Harris, making him the highest-ever capped male athletes in the program. In their respective bronze medal match, Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.) and Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.) both played in their 50th international competition.



World Masters Hockey (WMH) European Masters Championship

August 8 – 17, 2019

Krefeld, Germany



The U.S. Men’s Masters Team sent an O-50 team to play at the WMH European Masters Championship which featured more then 30 men’s and women’s international teams from ten countries in the O-50 and O-55 age categories. USA finished last in pool play before moving on to finish tenth at the event.



Foundations Course

August 10 & December 6, 2019

Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. & Carson, Calif.



The Foundations Course is an entry level offering, delivered by USA Field Hockey coach educators, for individuals with little to no field hockey experience. It is an interactive course that will get participants moving and playing the sport and is suitable for groups of all sizes. This course is specially designed to provide sports leaders with everything they need to know to start or build field hockey programs and leagues in their respective communities.



Stick2Sports

August 25, 2019

Sparks, Md.



USA Field Hockey partnered with US Lacrosse to offer a dual sport clinic for boys and girls ages 5 to 14 to discover and try both sports in one, two-hour clinic. Each participant received a field hockey stick, two practice field hockey balls, lacrosse stick, one ball, t-shirts and a one-year membership to both USA Field Hockey and US Lacrosse.



National Field Hockey Day

September 14, 2019

United States



The seventh annual National Field Hockey Day was celebrated all around the nation and on social media by athletes, teams, coaches and families. Thank you to all who shared their love of the game!



U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Canada

September 24 – 27, 2019

Lancaster, Pa.



As part of their preparation for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier, the USWNT played three matches against No. 15 Canada at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. The teams previously met during the Pan American Games one month prior as USA finished with one win and two losses.



Discover Field Hockey

October 6 & November 3, 2019

Hempstead, N.Y. & Oak Ridge, N.J.



Discover Field Hockey is a 90-minute introductory clinic for boys and girls who have never participated in or have had limited exposure to the sport. Boys and girls learn from trained coaches from local schools, clubs and recreational programs in the area. The clinic also provides boys and girls with a fun, active and learner-centered approach to the game.



Junior U.S. Men’s National Team Talent Identification and Training Camp

October 12 – 14, 2019

Greenwich, Conn.



More than 60 athletes participated at Sacred Heart Greenwich at the Junior U.S. Men’s National Team Identification and Training Camp, with athletes representing 13 different states in addition to Washington D.C., China and The Netherlands. Athletes who also arrived early joined members of the senior USMNT against the USWNT in two friendly scrimmages. USA Field Hockey would like to thank all athletes and coaches who took the time and resources to travel to the East Coast!



Coaching Goalkeeping and Goal Scoring Workshops

October 27, 2019

Portland, Maine



USA Field Hockey’s Edwards led both offerings at the Portland Sports Complex. The Goalkeeping Workshop is designed to teach skills in a developmentally-appropriate way that helps coaches tech the correct goalkeeping skills. The Goal Scoring Workshop is designed to identify and teach the key skills required to help coaches develop effective goal scorers.



FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier: U.S. Women’s National Team vs. India

November 1 – 2, 2019

Bhubaneswar, India



With a chance to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on the line, the USWNT challenged No. 9 India in a two-game series. USA was outplayed in the first game, falling 1-5, meaning they would need to score early and often in their second game. They did just that to the shock of the home crowd at Kalinga Stadium as the red, white and blue produced four goals prior to halftime, tying the aggregate score 5-5, but a late goal by India put the overall goal count in their favor as USA fell heartbreakingly short of field hockey’s ultimate stage. Following the conclusion of the second game, USA’s Bing was named Player of the Match.



Junior U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Canada

November 24 – 28, 2019

Moorpark, Calif.



The Junior U.S. Men’s National Training Squad began their first training camp in conjunction with eight friendly matches against Canada in Moorpark, Calif. The USMNT staff selected the competing roster each game day based on athletes’ performance at the training camp and were fielded from athletes in the U-16/U-18 and U-21 divisions.



National Hockey Festival, presented by CranBarry

November 28 – 30, 2019

Tampa, Fla.



Thanksgiving weekend and field hockey met once again descended upon the state of Florida for the 39th edition of National Hockey Festival, presented by CranBarry. Thousands of players and thousands more field hockey fans celebrated a unified passion at the Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay.



California Field Hockey Symposium, presented by AstroTurf

December 7, 2019

Westlake Village, Calif.



More than 80 California field hockey stakeholders and community sports leaders attended the 2019 California Field Hockey Symposium, presented by AstroTurf, to network and collaborate around growing and developing the sport throughout the state for players, coaches, umpires and fans. The Symposium was made possible and affordable by funding from the USA Field Hockey Foundation, United States Men’s Field Hockey Foundation and AstroTurf, and was the first state specific conference of its kind.



Thank you to all participants and attendees for a great weekend of field hockey in California.



Umpire Education Workshop

December 8, 2019

Moorpark, Calif.



Following the conclusion of the California Field Hockey Symposium, presented by AstroTurf, USA Field Hockey’s Director of Umpiring, Steve Horgan, offered an Umpire Education Workshop targeted to beginning umpires. The workshop provided an introduction umpiring the game of field hockey and included topics such as basic skills and rules, blowing the whistles and signals, umpire cooperation, penalty corners, managing the games, keeping the game safe, rules application with video examples, and how to get started.



National Goalkeeping Coaches Forum and National Coaches Forum

December 12 – 14, 2019

Lancaster, Pa.



The third annual National Goalkeeping Coaches Forum and sixth annual National Coaches Forum saw eager educators, high school, club and collegiate coaches who flocked to Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. USA Field Hockey would like to thank all participants of the weekend-full of Coach Education Programs!



Sheetz National Indoor Tournament Qualifiers, presented by YOLO Sportswear

December 14, 2019 – January 26, 2020

Various Locations



More than 550 teams are competing at a total of 35 different qualifier locations for spots in the Sheetz 2019 National Indoor Tournament, presented by YOLO Sportswear. Good luck to all participating squads!



Women in Coaching Workshop

December 15, 2019

Lancaster, Pa.



As part of the 2019 National Coaches Forum, this inaugural workshop was led by keynote presenter Sarah Kelleher and supported by USA Field Hockey’s Director of Coach Education and Learning, Craig Parnham, and Senior Manager of Coach Education, Liz Tchou. The workshop was also a practical session in understanding personal strengths, how coaches can grow resilience and use strategies to overcome barriers to ultimately develop the confidence to truly excel as coaches.



From everyone at USA Field Hockey, thank you for helping 2019 be unforgettable for so many field hockey players, coaches, umpires and administrators. See you in 2020!



