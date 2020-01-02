By K.M BOOPATHY



HOCKEY 5s is one of the fastest-growing events in the world.



Last year, Malaysia announced their arrival on the world stage by winning the boys’ Hockey 5s at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.





The Hockey 5s is growing in popularity and its first World Cup will be staged in 2023.



Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and SK Jalan 3 (Sejati) in Serdang are doing their part to promote Hockey 5s in the country.



Last year, the two parties collaborated and organised the first national-level Under-11 Hockey 5s tournament in Bukit Jalil.



The idea was mooted by UPM sports academy director Datuk Dr S. Shamala and supported by then vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Aini Ideris.



This year’s tournament, which will include an open event, will be open to foreign teams.



A total of 12 local and three foreign teams are expected to sign up for the boys and girls’ Under-11 events while the open event is expected to attract former players.



The tournament will be held at the Bukit Jalil Sports Complex on Oct 10.



The challenge trophy for the open category will be named after Dr Aini, who retired as the vice-chancellor of UPM recently.



It will be known as the ‘Professor Datuk Dr Aini Ideris Cup.’



New Straits Times