By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: After narrowly missing out on the Under-21 Malaysia Games (Sukma) title two years ago, the Sabah women’s team are looking for redemption in July this year.





And they have already started their preparations by entering a junior team in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) which begins on Jan 10. In Ipoh two years ago, the Sabah team came very close to winning but lost by a narrow 1-0 margin to Selangor in the final.



They have retained 16 players from that team for a second shot at the title in Johor Baru in July.



Sabah coach Hasrul Jideh said their goal this year was to lift their first women’s hockey title in Sukma.



“We have a young team powered by two players who featured for Malaysia in indoor hockey in the SEA Games in the Philippines last month.”



The two Sabah players who featured in the SEA Games are goalkeeper Siti Rozailah Syuhada Jilon and midfielder Iren Hussin.



“Most of the players are from the Sabah Malaysia Sports School and although we want the Sukma gold, we are not setting a target for the team in the league.



“We will be using the MHL to gain exposure against stronger teams powered by foreign and national players, ” said Hasrul, who is the chief coach for both the men’s and women’s teams for Sukma in Johor.



Six teams will feature in the women’s league. The other teams in the fray are Terengganu Ladies team, KPS-Universiti Tenaga Nasional, Blue Warriors, Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA and Hockey Academy of KL (Hockademy).



Hasrul said they had been training for the last one month and the team were selected based on the players’ performance in the Sabah Games last month.



“We will play 10 matches in the home-and-away format of the MHL and the five home matches will be played at the Likas Hockey Stadium. We hope to spring some surprises in the home matches, ” said Hasrul.



The Star of Malaysia