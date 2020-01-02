By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank goalkeeper Mohd Zaimi Mat Deris knows he faces a daunting task in this year’s Malaysia Hockey League, which begins on Jan 10.





He will be up against an array of top goalscorers and penalty corner specialists. Keeping them all at bay will be no enviable job as the Tigers try to achieve their target of winning one of the two titles – the league and the overall Cup.



What makes it even more daunting is the fact that Maybank will parade an all-local line-up.



The 23-year-old national keeper admitted he would face a big task in helping the Tigers win a title. The last time they won silverware was in 1995 – and Zaimi was not even born then.



“To make matters worse, teams like UniKL (Universiti Kuala Lumpur) and Terengganu are powered by foreign players and they have some calibre scorers.



“I will face a mighty challenge stopping a penalty corner drag flicker like Jang Jong-hyun, who was top scorer in the MHL for Terengganu with 22 goals last season.



“But I am ready for it as my goal in the MHL is to play well between the posts to be called up for national training, ” said Zaimi, who has been with the Maybank team for four years.



Last season, Maybank finished fourth among seven teams in the league and netted 30 goals and conceded 39 in 12 matches.



Zaimi, who featured in the Junior World Cup in Lucknow, India in 2016, said they would face the threat from the same three teams – UniKL, Terengganu and Tenaga Nasional.



“UniKL are a threat to any team as they have the services of four national and four foreign players. Terengganu, too, are strong contenders.



“Our task will be to score more goals this season and also to concede fewer goals, ” said Zaimi, who is among four national players to play for the Tigers. The others are midfielders Meor Mohd Azuan Hasan, Joel van Huizen and forward Mohd Haziq Samsul.



“I only made my international debut for Malaysia in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh last year. My last outing for Malaysia was in the two-match playoff against Britain for the Olympics in London, which we lost two months ago, ” said Zaimi.



The Star of Malaysia