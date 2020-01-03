By Jugjet Singh







THE Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), which opens on Jan 10, will kick-start a long-term development plan, which includes qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.





Following a miserable performance at the Tokyo Olympic qualifier, there were clarion calls for a change of the coaching set-up as well as dropping non-performing national players.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) spared only chief coach Roelant Oltmans while the rest of the coaches were given a three-month rest.



However, they can re-apply for the coaching positions soon.



K. Dharmaraj, who coached the women’s indoor hockey team to the gold medal at last year’s Philippines Sea Games, was also not spared the ‘chop’.



He will be coaching Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) in the league.



“I believe the MHL will play a major role in the future of hockey in the county.



“The best players in the country together with the juniors will get a chance to display their skills and as for the selectors, they can have their pick for national camps,” said Dharmaraj.



The MHL will open with the Charity Shield match between reigning MHL champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and overall winners THT on Jan 10. The match is part of the league, and the winner will earn three points.



Tenaga Nasional are the other title contender this season while Maybank, Nur Insafi, TNB Thunderbolts, Universiti Teknologi Mara and KL Hockey Academy make up the other teams.



“Tenaga will be the team to beat for titles this season as they have a well-rounded side.



“Our immediate target is to beat UniKL in the curtain-raiser for the three points as well as the Charity Shield to start our campaign,” said Dharmaraj.



With the services of South Koreans Jung Manjae and Jang Jong Hyun and Pakistan’s Umar Bhutta and Shakeel Butt, THT might just pull off another good season.



“With the inclusions of experienced guest players and three national players, I believe we are ready to give every team a tough time,” Dharmaraj added.



In the women’s section, Mutiara Impian, Sabah, PKS Uniten, Police Blue Warriors, Terengganu Ladies HT and KL Hockey Academy will be the six vying for honours.



New Straits Times