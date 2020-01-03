



KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has named Olympian Danish Kaleem the head coach of the junior team.





PHF secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa announced the five-member team management at PHF head office in Lahore on Thursday. Chairman national selection committee Manzoor Junior was also present on the occasion.



He said that PHF is going starting the year 2020 with the hope that by the end of this year, Pakistan hockey would be in a better position.



The PHF secretary said that the junior team would participate in Junior Asia Cup in June in Bangladesh. The newly-appointed team management would prepare the youngsters for this big event which is also the qualifying round for Junior World Cup 2020. Four teams will qualify for the World Cup from Asia Cup.



Pakistan play their first match in the Junior Asia Cup on June 4. Bajwa said that Pakistan’s former captain Muhammad Imran, Mudassir and Rana Zaheer would be the assistant coaches. Amore Hameed would be the physical trainer during the training camp.



He said that all coaches are competent and connected to domestic hockey as coaches of their departmental teams and know the talent and skills of junior players. He said that juniors’ training camp would be started in Lahore from January 12.



Bajwa said that ranking system in hockey at international level had been changed and now points would be given on the basis of the performance in the matches. He said that Pakistan senior team would play more than 40 international matches this year, which would help in improving the ranking.



Pakistan senior team is currently 17th in the world. The PHF secretary said that the senior team would participate in Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament in Malaysia. The training camp of the seniors would be held soon in Lahore. Bajwa further said that PHF is increasing its activities gradually and various hockey tournaments on junior and senior levels would be held.



He reiterated the “PHF’s resolve” to hold Pakistan Hockey League which has been delayed for the last couple of years. He said that PHF has not many resources but it was committed to improving the condition of the national game.



Manzoor Junior said that the junior team was the future of Pakistan hockey. “We joined the PHF in June last year and played our role in the betterment of Pakistan hockey. Through junior hockey team, we will give fresh talent to Pakistan hockey,” he added.



The News International