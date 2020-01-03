The first match of the new decade for Scotland U18 Girls’ saw the Scots play out a 1-1 draw with Ireland in Dublin. It was the first meeting of a three-game series to start a year that will see Scotland compete at the U18 EuroHockey Championship in Russia this summer.





It was competitive from the first whistle with Ireland putting Scotland under some early pressure. Good goalkeeping by Jess Buchanan kept the Irish at bay with a solid stop and some good clearances.



Ireland won more territory in the first half but Scotland’s deep defending restricted the hosts to half chances.



As the half wore on the match became and end-to-end ding-dong of a contest with both defences having the final say.



It was 0-0 at half time and the second half saw Scotland play with more aggression and higher up the pitch.



The final quarter would soon bring goals. Scotland looked dangerous from the whistle and it was the visitors who opened the scoring. Lucy Williamson scored the team’s first goal of 2020 when she launched a delightful drag flick into the top corner to make it 1-0.



Roughly five minutes later Charlotte Beggs struck for Ireland when she forced home from a goalmouth scramble at a penalty corner for the hosts.



The Irish nearly snatched it at the end when an improvised reverse stick scoop went just wide of the mark, and in the end it was a fair score draw.



Scotland U18 Girls’ Head Coach Keith Smith said, “It was a good game to start the year with – very competitive and a pretty even contest. We had six new caps today so it’s great experience for those players to see the difference between playing U16s and U18s, particularly the difference in physicality and speed.



“It was a real midfield battle for the main part of the game and I think a draw is a fair result. It was pleasing to get a result after a long day of travelling and training. We’ll be better tomorrow, as will Ireland, so I’m confident we’ll improve on today’s performance. Today was promising and the challenge for the players will be three physical games in three days.”



The two meet again at 5:30pm on Friday at Abbotstown in the second of three matches in the series.



Scottish Hockey Union media release