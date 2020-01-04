The Jaffa Super 6s Championships start this weekend with the teams in the Premier Divisions looking for a top four finish to qualify for the show piece Jaffa Super 6s Finals at the Copperbox on Queen Olympic Park on Sunday 2nd February. Hockey’s big day out, indoors!!





There are nine teams in the Premier Division and Division One.



The top four teams in the Super 6s Premier Divisions will qualify for the Jaffa Super 6s Finals. The bottom two are relegated to Division One. Division One has two teams promoted and relegated from the division.



For Division Two, in the first weekend there will be six teams in each of the North and South divisions who play against each other. The top three teams from each division will then come together to form a National Division Two on the second weekend play for a place in Division One the following season.



The top two teams from the National Division Two will be promoted, with clubs finishing third and sixth qualifying for the Division Two North and Division Two South again the following season. The six teams who failed to qualify for the National Division Two will all be relegated back to their respective regional leagues the following season.



You can find details of all the Jaffa Super 6s leagues on the England Hockey Altius match management system including venue details, match schedules, appointments and teamlists. Live scores will be run during the competition.



You can find more details of the Jaffa Super 6s Finals and how to buy tickets here



England Hockey Board Media release