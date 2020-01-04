By AFTAR SINGH





KUALA LUMPUR: Last year’s top scorer in the women’s hockey league, Hanis Nadiah Onn, is looking at a better outing with debutants Hockey Academy (Hockademy) of Kuala Lumpur.





Last season, the national forward experienced joy and sorrow while turning out for PKS Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten).



The Johor-born player bagged 14 goals in the league but failed to help Uniten land any silverware.



Seven teams took part last year and Uniten finished a disappointing fourth.



The 23-year-old Hanis, who has represented Malaysia 75 times since 2016, said she was thrilled to bag the top scorer award.



“But despite being the top scorer, I failed to help Uniten retain the league title last year. Instead, we finished a poor fourth in the league and overall Cup competition. For this season, I want to experience playing for a new team and I’m hoping for better luck with them,” said Hanis, who has played in the national league since its inauguration in 2015.



Hanis, who has played in Germany with Wespen Zehlendorfer, said that although Hockademy are making their debut, they have enough talent to put up a strong challenge against title contenders Terengganu Ladies and Blue Warriors.



“There are some national players in our squad and we have vowed to give them a run for their money.



“I also want to score as many goals as possible to win my second top scorer award and help Hockademy bag one of the two titles.”



The other national players in the team are Wan Norfaiezah Saiuti, Fatin Syafika Mohd Sukri, Nuraini Abdul Rashid, Kirandeep Kaur, Nuramirah Syakirah Zulkifli and Qasidah Najwa.



Six teams will feature in the league and Hockademy will open their campaign against PKS-Uniten on Jan 11.



