By Jugjet Singh





Arul Selvaraj



UNIVERSITI Kuala Lumpur coach Arul Selvaraj is modest about their chances in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) this season.





The League champions instead picked Tenaga Nasional as the ‘silent favourites’.



‘We played a few friendlies with the other clubs and the local players had a good understanding among themselves.



‘That is expected as most of them have been playing together for more than five years.



‘As usual, the foreign players will arrive a few days before the Charity Shield. Hopefully they can combine well and fast with our locals,’said Arul.



The Charity Shield will kickstart the MHL on Jan 10 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



The match between UniKL and overall champions Terengganu Hockey Team also offers three points to the winner.



‘I pick Tenaga and THT to be our biggest rivals. Tenaga have a host of national players and I believe they will be the ‘silent killers’ this season.



‘But first, we will be gunning to beat THT for the valuable points to kickstart our campaign, which will be more than just defending our League title,’said Arul who is based in Dublin, Ireland.



Maybank, Nur Insafi, TNB Thunderbolts, Universiti Teknologi Mara and KL Hockey Academy make up the other teams.



In the women’s category,Mutiara Impian, Sabah, PKS Uniten, Police Blue Warriors, Terengganu Ladies HT and KL Hockey Academy will be the six vying for titles.



New Straits Times