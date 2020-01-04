Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Alex Danson back at Bisham Abbey from Monday

Published on Saturday, 04 January 2020 10:00 | Hits: 53
Alex Danson

Great Britain Hockey are delighted that Alex Danson will be back at Bisham Abbey on Monday.



Alex has been out injured with a mild traumatic brain injury suffered while on holiday in Kenya in late 2018.

Over the coming weeks and months, the fundamental priority is Alex's health and wellbeing. With an injury of this nature and the amount of time Alex has been out, there are some medium-term timescales, however the priority in the short-term is on bespoke support, aiding Alex’s full return to the pitch.

The first few weeks will be important as Alex’s builds on her training to date. There is no expectation of Alex making initial selection for the first FIH Pro League in January, and we will support and monitor Alex’s progress over the coming months.

Following an incredibly tough 2019, Alex has the full support of Great Britain Hockey and is an example to all in her resilience and commitment.

As the team prepare for the FIH Pro League and this summer's Olympics in Tokyo, the squad are delighted to have Alex back at Bisham.

Great Britain Hockey media release

