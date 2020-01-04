



Scotland U18 Girls’ lost the second of three test matches against Ireland in Dublin 2-1. It follows yesterday’s 1-1 draw and means Scotland need a win in the final contest to level the series. The matches kick start a year that will see the Scots play at the U18 EuroHockey Championships in Russia this summer.





Ireland started strongly and scored in the first quarter. Niamh McIvor opened the scoring after some great skill allowed her to provide a composed finish and make it 1-0 to Ireland in the opening quarter.



Despite enjoying good possession Ireland found the Scotland defence stubborn and keeping them with out with the Scottish D.



Ava Smith nearly equalised for Scotland as half time approached; she beat two players but her reverse shot was well saved and kept the Irish lead intact.



Scotland’s defence was under pressure again in the second half. Some great build up play from Ireland led to a great deflection from Emma O’Sullivan put Ireland two goals up in the third quarter.



It was in the final quarter that Scotland began to enjoy possession higher up the pitch and had a real go for the last ten minutes.



The pressure was rewarded when Scotland scored on the final whistle from a short corner. Good play by Katie Swanson won the corner and it was Swanson herself who dispatched the ball from the top of the D to make a final result of 2-1 to Ireland.



Head Coach Keith Smith said, “Today will provide some more good learning for the players, and experience in dealing with the pace and physicality of this level of hockey. Ireland posed us different problems today and we grew into the match and finished well.



“Tomorrow we’ll look to start stronger and change the momentum a bit by imposing ourselves better on the game. There’s a lot of work to do but we’re improving and we’ll look to keep making progress the more we play together.”



The third and final meeting between the two tomorrow will settle the series.



Scottish Hockey Union media release