VICTOR OTIENO





Former Butali Warriors coach Dennis Owoka trains a section of boys and girls who have been admitted to a new hockey academy at Rata, Seme in Kisumu County. The project is being undertaken by Tunza Sports and was launched on January, 3, 2020. PHOTO | COURTESY |



There is a glimmer of hope that hockey in Kisumu will return to its old days of success following the establishment of a hockey academy in the Kenyan region.





The facility, which is on it's initial stages of development is located in Rata, Seme sub-county and is the second in Kenya, after the one in Mombasa, which was opened in January 2017.



The projects are being undertaken by Tunza, a sports organisation that was founded by former Kenya international Raqel Otieno.



On Friday, Otieno and former Butali Warriors coach Dennis Owoka presided over the Kisumu’s facility opening ceremony, where they exuded confidence that the project will go a long way in reviving hockey.



“Hockey has gone down in this area (Kisumu) and also in the entire country, the national teams no longer shine in international competitions. We expect the players who will go through this training to turn things around,” said Otieno.



Apart from football, the other sporting discipline that Kisumu County has been known for is hockey. Kisumu Simba ruled the game until 2008, before financial constraints started taking a toll on them. At the time, the club had won the national league five times and produced some of Kenya’s best players.



