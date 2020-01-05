By NIGEL SIMON & WALTER ALIBEY



SIS women’s team was one of four clubs to ad­vance to the semi­fi­nals of the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies’ third an­nu­al In­vi­ta­tion­al In­door Hock­ey Tour­na­ment on Sat­ur­day, af­ter an al­most flaw­less dis­play.





They joined Ven­tures, whom they will face in the first semi­fi­nal match, for a chance at a fi­nal berth from 10 am to­day, along with Mag­no­lia and Paragon, both of whom will square-off in the oth­er semi­fi­nal en­counter.



Among the men, Po­lice 1 will be up against Queen’s Park from 10.45 am, a game that will be fol­lowed by an equal­ly en­ter­tain­ing en­counter be­tween Malvern and De­fence Force from 12.15 pm.



SIS’ pas­sage to the fi­nal four fea­tured a more-than-con­vinc­ing 9-0 rout of Po­lice cour­tesy beaver-trick by Brit­tney Hingh and a hat-trick by Krizia Layne. The SIS women al­so edged Paragon 2-1. How­ev­er, they will have to keep their eyes open for the Mag­no­lia women, who were equal­ly fe­ro­cious on the day in a 7-0 ham­mer­ing of UWI.



In the men’s di­vi­sion, Paragon looked good with a 4-3 vic­to­ry over Po­lice among oth­er wins, while the hosts (UWI) got the bet­ter of Po­lice II 3-2 in an­oth­er hard-fought re­sult.



On Fri­day’s open­ing night, Queen’s Park’s men and Ven­tures’ women flicked off the de­fence of their re­spec­tive ti­tles with vic­to­ries.



Play­ing in the lone men’s Pool B en­counter, the Parkites got beaver-tricks from Shawn Lee Quay (1st, 12th, 17th, 19th) and Mar­cus Pas­cal (13th, 13th, 21st, 22nd) as they trashed Po­lice II 13-1.



The duo of Do­minic Young (15th, 30th) and Mahin­der Mali (2nd, 26th) added two goals each for the Parkites while Aidan De Gannes got one be­fore An­to­nio Quashie got a late con­so­la­tion for Po­lice II.



In Pool A, which com­pris­es on­ly three teams, Pool I de­feat­ed Paragon 3-1 led by a brace from Jor­dan Reynos, be­fore the lat­ter re­bound­ed to edge Malvern 8-7 in an en­ter­tain­ing con­test be­hind five goals from Joel Daniel.



Ven­tures al­so made a pos­i­tive start with Gi­na Voisin (7th), Anya Sealy (24th) and Kristin Abreu (27th) on tar­get to can­cel out Gabrielle Thomp­son’s 16th-minute item for UWI.



There al­so wins for Paragon, Mag­no­lias and SIS, com­pris­ing sev­er­al na­tion­al play­ers in train­ing for the Pan Amer­i­can In­door Cup in the USA in March.



Paragon crushed Po­lice 7-0 with the trio of Monor­ka Lewis-Weekes, Nao­mi Samp­son and Fe­li­cia King scor­ing two goals each; Mag­no­lias pun­ished Po­lice 8-0 in­spired by Kait­lyn Olton’s beaver-trick and SIS slammed UWI 8-1 thanks to Zene Hen­ry’s hat-trick.



The Trinidad Guardian