SIS, Police into UWI hockey semis
By NIGEL SIMON & WALTER ALIBEY
SIS women’s team was one of four clubs to advance to the semifinals of the University of the West Indies’ third annual Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament on Saturday, after an almost flawless display.
They joined Ventures, whom they will face in the first semifinal match, for a chance at a final berth from 10 am today, along with Magnolia and Paragon, both of whom will square-off in the other semifinal encounter.
Among the men, Police 1 will be up against Queen’s Park from 10.45 am, a game that will be followed by an equally entertaining encounter between Malvern and Defence Force from 12.15 pm.
SIS’ passage to the final four featured a more-than-convincing 9-0 rout of Police courtesy beaver-trick by Brittney Hingh and a hat-trick by Krizia Layne. The SIS women also edged Paragon 2-1. However, they will have to keep their eyes open for the Magnolia women, who were equally ferocious on the day in a 7-0 hammering of UWI.
In the men’s division, Paragon looked good with a 4-3 victory over Police among other wins, while the hosts (UWI) got the better of Police II 3-2 in another hard-fought result.
On Friday’s opening night, Queen’s Park’s men and Ventures’ women flicked off the defence of their respective titles with victories.
Playing in the lone men’s Pool B encounter, the Parkites got beaver-tricks from Shawn Lee Quay (1st, 12th, 17th, 19th) and Marcus Pascal (13th, 13th, 21st, 22nd) as they trashed Police II 13-1.
The duo of Dominic Young (15th, 30th) and Mahinder Mali (2nd, 26th) added two goals each for the Parkites while Aidan De Gannes got one before Antonio Quashie got a late consolation for Police II.
In Pool A, which comprises only three teams, Pool I defeated Paragon 3-1 led by a brace from Jordan Reynos, before the latter rebounded to edge Malvern 8-7 in an entertaining contest behind five goals from Joel Daniel.
Ventures also made a positive start with Gina Voisin (7th), Anya Sealy (24th) and Kristin Abreu (27th) on target to cancel out Gabrielle Thompson’s 16th-minute item for UWI.
There also wins for Paragon, Magnolias and SIS, comprising several national players in training for the Pan American Indoor Cup in the USA in March.
Paragon crushed Police 7-0 with the trio of Monorka Lewis-Weekes, Naomi Sampson and Felicia King scoring two goals each; Magnolias punished Police 8-0 inspired by Kaitlyn Olton’s beaver-trick and SIS slammed UWI 8-1 thanks to Zene Henry’s hat-trick.
The Trinidad Guardian