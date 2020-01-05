By AFTAR SINGH





Fitri: ‘Dharmaraj is a vastly experienced coach, I am sure he can guide us to the double.’



KUALA LUMPUR: Mohd Fitri Saari (pic) believes Terengganu have what it takes to win a double in this year’s Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





Fitri, who has been captain since 2017, feels more confident of bagging the league title as well as the TNB Cup with the arrival of former national women’s coach K. Dharmaraj.



“Dharmaraj is vastly experienced and has guided KL Hockey Club to win titles in the league and I am sure he can guide us to the double, ” said Fitri, whose elder brother is national forward and penalty corner specialist Faizal Saari.



“We have started our training one week ago under coach Dharmaraj and we are all ready to put up a strong challenge in the MHL.”



Fitri not only commands the midfield well but he guided the East Coast team to win titles every year in the MHL since 2017.



Terengganu bagged the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup and TNB (overall) Cup in 2017 followed by the league title the following year.



Last year, they won the TNB Cup.



Terengganu will be powered by four foreign players – two South Koreans Jang Jong-hyun and Jung Manjae and two Pakistanis –Ammad Shakeel Butt and Mohd Umar Bhutta.



Jong-hyun is the drag flick expert and was the top scorer for Terengganu last season with 22 goals.



Fitri added that they have two very experienced drag flickers to deliver goals in the MHL and hope to rise to the occasion again in the league this year.



“We also have the services of five national players.



“Our main challenge is expected to come from Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), who are powered by four foreigners and a few national players, ” said Fitri, who has 174 international caps.



Besides the Saari brothers, the other national players in the Terengganu team are goalkeeper Mohd Hafizuddin Othman, defenders Luqman Nul Hakim Ahmad Shukran and midfielder Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor.



Eight teams will feature in the MHL and Terengganu will face UniKL in the Charity Shield match on Jan 10 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Fitri has been playing in the league since 2008 and he was named the best player in 2015.



The Star of Malaysia