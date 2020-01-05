



Ireland held off a battling Scotland U18 Girls’ performance to win the final test match 3-2 in a three-match series. Ireland won the series as Scotland begin preparations in a year that will see them take to the pitch at the U18 EuroHockey Championships in Russia this summer.





Scotland started the game well and imposed their play on the hosts but it was Ireland who opened the scoring when Emma O’Sullivan scored to make it 1-0 to the Irish.



Scotland started quick out of the blocks again in Q2 and scored a deserved equaliser from a short corner. Anna Hoolaghan showed good skill to beat two players and win the corner. Hoolaghan struck the resulting effort goal ward and Ava Smith deflected the ball into the net for 1-1.



Scotland had lots of possession high up the pitch but got caught by a swift counter attack. Jen Tait deflected an Ellie MacKenzie shot just wide for Scotland before a quick restart by Ireland allowed Emma Paul to stroke a lovely diagonal through ball to Nikki Barry who finished for 2-1.





Svotland U18 Girls’ squad v Ireland Jan 2020 Photo by Dave McCarthy



Ireland pegged Scotland back in the third quarter and the Scots had to dig deep to keep them out, which they did, but in the final quarter it went to 3-1 to the hosts. There was a great first save by Jess Buchanan from Eva Lavelle’s initial shot before Allie Heatherington slotted the rebound in for Ireland.



Scotland once again punched straight back at Ireland and scored from a short corner. This time Lucy Williamson found the net to pull it back to 3-2.



The Scots rallied but Ireland held off a late surge for an equaliser and took a series victory on home patch.



Scotland U18 Girls’ Head Coach Keith Smith said, “It was a different game from the previous matches and a positive performance despite the result. We were the better team in the first half and didn’t deserve to be 2-1 down at half time. The legs started to go in the third but the players showed grit to hang in there and come back in the final quarter.



“The matches have been a tough test and fitness probably told in the end, but it shows us the level where we need to be. The players worked hard and learned a lot and it was pleasing to see good progress every day; it was a positive weekend.”



