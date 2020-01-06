

Sophie Bray in action for East Grinstead against Surbiton. Credit Peter Smith.



East Grinstead top the table in the Women’s Premier Division after the first action-packed weekend of the Jaffa Super 6s Indoor Championships at the Phoenix Sport and Leisure Centre in Telford.





Sophie Bray scored eight times across their four matches, helping to leave East Grinstead as one of two teams with 100% records so far.



Second on goal difference, Bowdon Hightown have also been in superb form with four wins. Their seasoned campaigner Sally Walton is top goal scorer with 15 goals, almost twice as many as Bray in second spot in the goalscoring charts.



East Grinstead opened the weekend with an emphatic 10-2 win over Surbiton and then went on to beat Holcombe 5-2. And Sunday’s victories included a narrow 2-1 win over Slough as well as a 5-1 victory over Leicester in the afternoon’s final match in Telford.



Bowdon Hightown battled to a 6-5 win over Leicester as well as a 7-3 win over Buckingham on Saturday, while Sunday’s results for them included a 5-1 win over Clifton Robinsons as well as a 4-2 victory over Holcombe.



Walton’s heroics included nine goals from penalty corners and three penalty strokes, as well as another three goals from open play.



Sutton Coldfield are also unbeaten, but lie third in the early table after having to settle for a 2-2 draw with Buckingham. Aside from that, they were 2-1 winners over Slough and beat Clifton Robinsons 5-4 on Saturday afternoon.



After drawing with Buckingham, they got back to winning ways with a 4-3 victory over Surbiton.



Buckingham were 4-0 winners over Clifton Robinsons but lost 7-3 to Bowdon Hightown. After the 2-2 draw with Sutton Coldfield, they went on to beat Leicester 4-3.



Slough have won two and last two of their first weekend’s matches. They beat Surbiton 6-1 on Saturday and were 2-1 winners over Sutton Coldfield. But they lost to East Grinstead and Clifton Robinsons on Sunday.



Similarly Holcombe have won two of their four games, with wins over Leicester and Surbiton in the bag.



The teams return to action next weekend with more Premier Division matches.



Jaffa Super 6s Championships Premier Division



Results (Sat, 4 Jan 2020): Leicester 5 Bowdon Hightown 6, Buckingham 4 Clifton Robinsons 0, Sutton Coldfield 2 Slough 1, Surbiton 2 East Grinstead 10, Holcombe 5 Leicester 4, Bowdon Hightown 7 Buckingham 3, Clifton Robinsons 4 Sutton Coldfield 5, Slough 6 Surbiton 1, East Grinstead 5 Holcombe 2.



Results (Sun, 5 Jan 2020): Buckingham 2 Sutton Coldfield 2, Surbiton 3 Holcombe 5, Bowdon Hightown 5 Clifton Robinsons 1, Slough 1 East Grinstead 2, Leicester 3 Buckingham 4, Sutton Coldfield 4 Surbiton 3, Holcombe 2 Bowdon Hightown 4, Clifton Robinsons 1 Slough 4, East Grinstead 5 Leicester 1.



League table:

East Grinstead…12pts

Bowdon Hightown…12

Sutton Coldfield…10

Buckingham …7

Slough…6

Holcombe…6

Leicester…0

Clifton Robinsons…0

Surbiton…0



England Hockey Board Media release