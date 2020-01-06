



It’s still all to play for in the Jaffa Super 6s Men’s Premier Division, with five teams level on nine points after the first weekend of action at Repton School.





Holcombe are top of the table on goal difference only. Having lost out to East Grinstead on Sunday, they responded in emphatic fashion with an 11-0 dismantling of Bowdon.



Holcombe won both games on Saturday; firstly a 7-2 win against Canterbury before beating second-placed Sevenoaks 4-3 thanks to a Robert Field hat-trick.



Sevenoaks got their weekend off to bright start with a 7-2 victory over Bowdon with two goals from their top scorer Ian Haley.



The Kent side then responded to their loss to Holcombe by taking two wins from two on Sunday.



Firstly they were 6-2 winners over Canterbury who currently lie bottom of the table, with Craig Haley scoring a brace himself. A 5-1 win against Reading capped off a successful first weekend for Sevenoaks.



The division’s leading goal scorer, Alan Forsyth helped Surbiton to three wins from four, placing them third in the table.



The Great Britain ace scored four of his 15 goals in Surbiton’s opening game, including two in the last two minutes to beat Hampstead & Westminster 5-4. Another five goals followed for Forsyth with Surbiton winning 9-3 in what would be Wimbledon’s only loss of the weekend.



Surbiton beat Reading 4-3 on Sunday but five goals from Forsyth couldn’t prevent a 7-5 loss to East Grinstead who sit a place below Surbiton on equal points.



The win for East Grinstead was one of three consecutive victories after falling 6-3 in their opener thanks to a hat-trick from Wimbledon’s Ed Horler. East Grinstead bounced back from the defeat with a 7-4 win over strugglers Canterbury followed by Sunday’s 5-1 opening win against Holcombe.



Wimbledon went on to take six points on Sunday. Rory Patterson struck once in a 3-2 win at Hampstead & Westminster before striking five times in their 9-2 win against Canterbury.



Despite only winning two and losing two from their first four matches, Hampstead & Westminster have had no trouble finding the back of the net after an 11-4 win over fellow a struggling Reading before ending their weekend with a 9-1 victory over Bowdon.



Bowdon and Reading – who both sit on one point from a possible 12 – played out the only draw across the opening weekend as the sides were locked in a 4-4 stalemate and sit in seventh and eighth place respectively.



Jaffa Super 6s Championships Premier Division



Results (Sat, 4 Jan 2020): Bowdon 4 Reading 4, Hampstead & Westminster 4 Surbiton 5, Wimbledon 6 East Grinstead 3, Canterbury 2 Holcombe 7, Sevenoaks 7 Bowdon 2, Reading 4 Hampstead & Westminster 11, Surbiton 9 Wimbledon 3, East Grinstead 7 Canterbury 4, Holcombe 4 Sevenoaks 3.



Results (Sun, 5 Jan 2020): Hampstead & Westminster 2 Wimbledon 3, Canterbury 2 Sevenoaks 6, Reading 3 Surbiton 4, East Grinstead 5 Holcombe 1, Bowdon 1 Hampstead & Westminster 9, Wimbledon 9 Canterbury 2, Sevenoaks 5 Reading 1, Surbiton 5 East Grinstead 7, Holcombe 11 Bowdon 0.



League table:

Holcombe…9pts

Sevenoaks…9

Surbiton…9

East Grinstead…9

Wimbledon… 9

Hampstead & Westminster…6

Reading…1

Bowdon…1

Canterbury…0



Full results, statistics and goal scorer information is available here - https://englandhockey.altiusrt.com/



England Hockey Board Media release