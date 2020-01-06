Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Govia reappointed T&T indoor hockey coach

Published on Monday, 06 January 2020 10:00 | Hits: 31
By Nigel Simon

For­mer na­tion­al play­er Raphael “Raf­fie” Govia will be hop­ing to qual­i­fy for Trinidad and To­ba­go’s se­nior in­door hock­ey team for a sec­ond straight World Cup af­ter he was re­cent­ly ap­point­ed by the T&T Hock­ey Board.



Govia is now spear­head­ing prepa­ra­tions for the dou­ble round-robin four-team 2020 In­door Pan Amer­i­can Cup in Penn­syl­va­nia, USA, from March 25-29. That tour­na­ment will fea­ture hosts USA, Cana­da, Ar­genti­na and T&T, with the win­ner qual­i­fy­ing to the 2021 FIH In­door World Cup.

Al­so re­turn­ing as part of Govia’s tech­ni­cal staff are for­mer na­tion­al cap­tain Dar­ren Cowie, Dwain Quan (as­sis­tant coach­es) and Kirth Davis (man­ag­er).

In 2017, at the In­door Pan Amer­i­can Cup qual­i­fiers in Guyana, T&T crushed pow­er­house Ar­genti­na 7-0 in a lop­sided fi­nal led by a pair of goals from Mick­ell Pierre and Akim Tou­s­saint to se­cure a first-ever In­door World Cup ap­pear­ance. How­ev­er, at the 2018 edi­tion of the 12-team FIH In­door World Cup, T&T end­ed in the tenth spot be­hind cham­pi­ons Aus­tria, Ger­many, Iran, Aus­tralia, Czech Re­pub­lic, Bel­gium, Poland, Switzer­land and Rus­sia.

Com­ment­ing on his coach­ing staff, Govia said, “Dar­ren is quite ca­pa­ble of coach­ing this team, as he did in the past when I had to leave the tour­na­ment ear­ly, he brought us home con­vinc­ing­ly.

“Dwain is al­so full of knowl­edge and has been knock­ing on the coach­ing board doors for some time with stints with out­door na­tion­al coach­es Glenn “Fi­do” Fran­cis and na­tion­al stand-out, Eng­land-based Kwand­wane Browne, and al­so re­cent­ly com­plet­ed a coach­ing course in Li­ma, Pe­ru.”

With re­gards to their Pan Amer­i­can In­door op­po­nents, Govia was quick to note it will not be an easy task for his team.

“No doubt, we are one of the tough­est groups and Cowie and Quan Chan will cer­tain­ly add much-need­ed val­ue in this stint of se­ri­ous no room for er­ror com­pe­ti­tion.”

Govia and his staff will con­tin­ue prepa­ra­tions ahead of the qual­i­fiers at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty un­til March 20, 2020, be­fore the squad leaves for their first game ver­sus Ar­genti­na on March 25.

With re­gards to the core of his train­ing squad, Govia says he hopes to have the ma­jor­i­ty of his play­ers back in ac­tion soon from the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice and Fire Ser­vice.

T&T is cur­rent­ly ranked 12th in the world and tops in the Pan Amer­i­can Hock­ey Fed­er­a­tion (PAHF) re­gion with 725 points, up six places, while Cana­da is ranked 15th, down five spots. Ar­genti­na sits at 20th, falling one spot, while the USA is ranked 42nd. Aus­tria (2,338 points), the last In­door Hock­ey World Cup win­ners, is ranked num­ber one in the world fol­lowed by Ger­many (2,075), the Czech Re­pub­lic (1,600) and Iran (1,588).

The Trinidad Guardian

