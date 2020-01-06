Govia reappointed T&T indoor hockey coach
By Nigel Simon
Former national player Raphael “Raffie” Govia will be hoping to qualify for Trinidad and Tobago’s senior indoor hockey team for a second straight World Cup after he was recently appointed by the T&T Hockey Board.
Govia is now spearheading preparations for the double round-robin four-team 2020 Indoor Pan American Cup in Pennsylvania, USA, from March 25-29. That tournament will feature hosts USA, Canada, Argentina and T&T, with the winner qualifying to the 2021 FIH Indoor World Cup.
Also returning as part of Govia’s technical staff are former national captain Darren Cowie, Dwain Quan (assistant coaches) and Kirth Davis (manager).
In 2017, at the Indoor Pan American Cup qualifiers in Guyana, T&T crushed powerhouse Argentina 7-0 in a lopsided final led by a pair of goals from Mickell Pierre and Akim Toussaint to secure a first-ever Indoor World Cup appearance. However, at the 2018 edition of the 12-team FIH Indoor World Cup, T&T ended in the tenth spot behind champions Austria, Germany, Iran, Australia, Czech Republic, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland and Russia.
Commenting on his coaching staff, Govia said, “Darren is quite capable of coaching this team, as he did in the past when I had to leave the tournament early, he brought us home convincingly.
“Dwain is also full of knowledge and has been knocking on the coaching board doors for some time with stints with outdoor national coaches Glenn “Fido” Francis and national stand-out, England-based Kwandwane Browne, and also recently completed a coaching course in Lima, Peru.”
With regards to their Pan American Indoor opponents, Govia was quick to note it will not be an easy task for his team.
“No doubt, we are one of the toughest groups and Cowie and Quan Chan will certainly add much-needed value in this stint of serious no room for error competition.”
Govia and his staff will continue preparations ahead of the qualifiers at the Woodbrook Youth Facility until March 20, 2020, before the squad leaves for their first game versus Argentina on March 25.
With regards to the core of his training squad, Govia says he hopes to have the majority of his players back in action soon from the T&T Police Service and Fire Service.
T&T is currently ranked 12th in the world and tops in the Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) region with 725 points, up six places, while Canada is ranked 15th, down five spots. Argentina sits at 20th, falling one spot, while the USA is ranked 42nd. Austria (2,338 points), the last Indoor Hockey World Cup winners, is ranked number one in the world followed by Germany (2,075), the Czech Republic (1,600) and Iran (1,588).
