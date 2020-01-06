

VIENNA, Austria - On the final day of pool play at the 2020 Rohrmax Cup in Vienna, Austria, the U.S. Men's and Women's National Indoor Teams had tough match-ups against FIH top-10 ranked opponents. At the USZ Hietzing venue, the Indoor USMNT opened the day against No. 1 ranked Austria but despite some great possessions and several attempts, USA succumbed to Austria’s fast-paced counter and fast-break attacks and lost 1-20. Next USA Gold secured a place in the semifinals after defeating a strong No. 7 Switzerland side, 6-4, who finished fifth at the last FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup. USA Blue moved the ball with purpose but could not surpass No. 5 Czech Republic's breaks as they fell 0-4. The semifinal meeting between USA Gold and No. 9 Austria, who finished sixth at the last FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup, was a battle from the start, and even though USA came within a goal, time ran out in the hard fought 3-4 loss.





USA 1 - 20 Austria



The Indoor USMNT traveled to the Rohrmax Cup in Vienna, Austria to seek world-class opponents as part of their preparation for the upcoming 2020 Indoor Pan American Cup. While maximizing learnings from each game and applying them to subsequent matches, the learning curve proved to be very steep in Game 3 against the FIH top-ranked Austria.



It didn’t take long for Austria to show their experience, maintaining most of the possession and earning a three goal advantage in the first period. USA goalkeeper Stephen Dennis (Fairfield, Conn.) was tested repeatedly, making multiple early saves. Determined to make a mark, USA’s Vincent Heller (Stuttgart, Germany) came out firing and was fouled in an attempt on goal in the first minute of the second period. Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.) hit the target on the ensuing penalty stroke to put USA on the board, 3-1. However, the excitement was short lived as Austria asserted their dominance and continued to score through the remaining three quarters tallying 20 goals by the end of the match. Despite some great possessions and several attempts, USA succumbed to Austria’s fast-paced counter and fast-break attacks.



"We really struggled today against Austria," said Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.), Indoor USMNT Captain. "The difference in quality between our teams was clear. However, we made some small improvements on a few outletting principles and began implementing a new defensive structure. Tomorrow should be another strong opponent and we plan on continuing to improve.



"Austria was outstanding against us today and showed why they are ranked number one in the world," added Billy McPherson, Indoor USMNT Special Consultant Coach. "As a team we found it difficult to cope with the pressure which they put us under. Once again, a tremendous learning experience for this group of players."



"The outcome was to be expected in this tough match with the number one team," said Alex Gheorghe, Indoor USMNT Head Coach. "We worked on staying composed and defending well, but in the end, Austria was too quick and fast and was able to break our press."



USA Gold 6 - 4 Switzerland



Four goals from Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.) helped USA Gold secure a 6-4 victory over Switzerland in their final pool game. In an exciting tactical match USA Gold came back from being an early goal down to secure a 3-2 halftime lead. A fourth goal from Rose and a high reverse shot from Elizabeth Yeager (Rye, N.Y.) took USA Gold to 5-2. Switzerland put one back before Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.) added the sixth. With four minutes to play, Switzerland pulled their goalkeeper and added their fourth goal in the last minute but it was a little too late as USA Gold secured a place in the semifinals over the strong Switzerland side who finished fifth at the last FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup.



USA Blue 0 - 4 Czech Republic



USA Blue moved the ball with more purpose and accuracy against the Czech Republic in their last pool game. The first half was a midfield battle with few chances coming for either side. Czech Republic took the lead from a penalty corner just before halftime. With USA Blue working hard to breakdown their opponent's defense they were caught on the break twice and the Czech Republic extended their lead to 3-0 before adding a fourth in the last minute. Laura Hurff (Newark, Del.) worked tirelessly in midfield and created opportunities only to see the Czech Republic's goalkeepers equal to the threats.



USA Gold 3 - 4 Austria



USA Gold faced Austria in the Rohrmax Cup semifinals. Austria, who finished sixth at the last FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup, would be a formidable opponent. After a scoreless first period, the hosts went up 2-0 before halftime. Rose put a goal back with a strong shot from the left early in the third period but Austria countered with two field goals of their own to extend their lead to 4-1. USA Gold made more adjustments at the end of the third period, pressing high and attacking at speed. Yeager pounced on a loose ball in the circle, after Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.) beat two Austria defenders, and made no mistake with a hard flick. Rose scored from a penalty corner to bring USA Gold within one goal with three minutes left. Continuing to press Austria's defense, USA Gold created a penalty corner as time ran out. This time Austria's goalkeeper deflected Rose’s shot wide to give Austria a hard fought 4-3 win.



“We are learning and growing with every game” said Jun Kentwell, Indoor USWNT Head Coach. “We are competing with some of the best European indoor teams, playing better with each game and growing in confidence. I am very pleased with our young team."



