Hockey Australia President Mel Woosnam has made the following statement regarding the ongoing bushfire crisis.





On behalf of the Australian hockey community, our thoughts and condolences go out to all those who have been affected by the fires.



We acknowledge the amazing and tireless work that continues to be done by individuals and organisations in the safety and relief effort.



Hockey Australia’s Indoor Hockey Festival is currently being held in Wollongong and we sincerely thank the Rural Fire Service for their support, including the regular updates and advice they have provided which has helped to ensure all participants, families and friends attending the event are up to date with the latest developments.



Hockey Australia will continue to provide updates regarding any risk including the assessment of air quality as the festival progresses, however we encourage everyone attending the festival to monitor the latest updates via the RFS, the LIVE Traffic NSW app and Emergency Radio.



Hockey is a sport played and followed in many of the regional areas that have been severely impacted by the fires and we have been inspired by our fellow national sporting organisations and athletes to play our part and make a commitment to fundraise and support those affected.



Full details will be announced in due course as we look forward to engaging the Australian hockey community to get behind the relief effort and maximise the support to raise funds for those in need.



