By T. AVINESHWARAN



PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional goalkeeper S. Kumar is looking to celebrate his 20th year in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) by winning a double in 2020.





The veteran national player said it has been a while since he achieved a double success with his club, and he believes the mix of experienced and young players are capable of pulling off the feat this year.



The last time he achieved that success was in 2003.



“The team has targeted to win both trophies, and I would love to do it again after 18 years. Like any other team in the league, we have lofty ambitions, ” said the 40-year-old, who will be the first player to play in the league for 20 years.



“I won the league in 2001,2002 and 2003 and the overall title in 2003,2004,2007 and 2010. It has been a long time since I won something with Tenaga.



“I believe the boys in the team, whether experienced or inexperienced, will give their best. What we need to aim for is consistency, and that has been said countless times during training sessions.”



Kumar will be competing for his place in the team with fellow national goalkeeper Mohd Hairi Abdul Rahman but he emphasised that no individual was bigger than the team.



“I have trained with Hairi for several years, and we understand each other well. In training, we are not fighting for ourselves, but for the team.



“The coaches said there would be a rotation policy, but we won’t rest on our laurels. It is selfish to think the spot is mine. Hockey is a team sport, and we have to work together.”



Being a veteran among youngsters does not faze Kumar, who said that being the elder in the team gives him extra responsibility.



He said players like Amirul Hamizar Azhar, Norsyafiq Sumantri, Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook, Mohd Arif Syafie Ishak and Mohd Noor Firdaus Rosdi have the potential to be game-changers.



“They are young, but they are quite experienced. They are young and agile, which augurs well for us.



“On their day, they can be unstoppable. My hope is to see them having lots of good days during the league.”



Of the eight teams in the MHL, only two teams – Tenaga and Maybank – are fielding an all-local line-up but Kumar does not see that as a disadvantage.



“We are looking to develop young local talents, and the league is the best platform to do so. Tenaga have always produced a pool of top quality players for the national team.



“In 2010, we won the overall title with all local players. So, I do not see a problem.”



