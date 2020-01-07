QPCC repeat as UWI champs
by Nigel Simon
Members of Queen’s Park Cricket Club celebrate their come-from-behind 4-3 win over Defence Force in the Men's Division final of UWI annual Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament on Sunday night. In photo standing from left to right are Ryan Cowie, Raphael Govia, Arrielle Bowen, Shawn Lee Quay, Mahindersingh Mali, Allan Henderson, Evan Farrell, Aidan De Gannes. Kneeling from left to right are Ethan Reynos, Marcus Pascal, Reiza Hosein (goalkeeper), Darren Cowie (player/coach), Dominic Young.
Evan Farrell netted a hat-trick as Queen’s Park Cricket Club hochey players came from 0-2 deficit to defeat Defence Force 4-3 to repeat as champions in the Men's division of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Third annual Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament on Sunday night.
Playing in the final match of the tournament at the UWI Sports and Physical Educational Centre (UWI SPEC), St Augustine, Defence Force which defeated the Parkites 4-2 in their Pool B round-robin match took a 2-0 lead in the decider through Isaiah Scott in the 11th and Dylan Francis three minutes later
Former national captain Darren Cowie started the fight-back for the Parkites when he scored in the 21st minute, but national defender Marcus James restored Defence Force's two-goal cushion in the 25th.
Farrell then charges for the Parkites and scored three quick items in the 29th, 30th and 31st minutes to put his team 4-3 and the Tragarete Road club held on until the final whistle to secure the $3,000 winner prize and a case of Gatorade while Police had to settle for runner-up prize of $2,000.
Earlier in the day, QPCC outplayed Police 5-3 in their semifinal, a repeat of last year's title-match while Defence Force blanked a youthful Malvern 7-0.
The Lawmen took third spot and the $1,000 prize courtesy a 7-4 spanking of Malvern led by a hat-trick from the veteran player and national rifle shooter Roger Daniel.
In last year's final the Parkites got hat-tricks from Aidan De Gannes (third, 16th, 23rd) and Dominic Young (7th, 15th, 20th) to deny Police 8-2.
Layne, Govia fires SIS to victory
Krizia Layne scored twice and Brianna Govia, the other to fire team SIS which featured several national players in training for the Pan American Indoor Cup in the USA in March, to a 3-1 come-from-behind triumph over Carib Magnolias in the women's final for the $3,000 top prize.
Magnolias went ahead as early as the first minute via Shaniah De Freitas, but Layne hit back for SIS in the 15th and 16th minutes before Govia added the third against her regular club-mates in the 21st to seal the victory and reduce the runners-up to the $2,000 collection.
SIS won its semifinal by default over last year's winners' Ventures 5-0, and Magnolias blanked Paragon 3-0.
Paragon finished third behind a default win over from Ventures (5-0) to secure the $1,000 prize.
In the women's title match last year, Ventures came from a goal down to beat UWI 2-1.
SELECTED RESULTS
Sunday
Women
Semifinals:
SIS 5 vs Ventures 0 - default
Magnolias 3 (Samantha Olton 6th, 11th, Shaniah De Freitas 14th) vs Paragon 0
Third place
Paragon 5 vs Ventures 0 - by default
Final
SIS 3 (Krizia Layne 15th, 16th, Brianna Govia 21st) vs Magnolias 1 (Shaniah De Freitas 1st)
Individual honours
Most Valuable Player: Amy Olton (SIS) - Two night stay at Crews Inn Hotel and Yachting
Most Goals: Kaitlyn Olton (Magnolias) - Angostura LLB and Regal Hamper
Men
Semifinals
QPCC 5 (Arrielle Bowen 8th, Darren Cowie 11th, Evan Farrell 16th, Dominic Young 20th, Shawn Lee Quay 32nd) vs Police I 3 (Jordan Reynos 4th, 18th, Solomon Eccles 29th)
Defence Force 7 (Shaquille Daniel 14th, 23rd, Marcus James 19th, 27th, Jordan Vieira 29th, Isaiah Scott 29th, 30th) vs Malvern 0
Third place
Police 7 (Nicholas Grant 7th, Roger Daniel 8th, 21st, 22nd, Jordan Reynos 9th, 25th, Akim Toussaint ) vs Malvern 4 (Tariq Marcano 6th, 12th, Teague Marcano 15th, Akeem Rudder 24th)
Final
QPCC 4 (Darren Cowie 21st, Evan Farrell 29th, 30th, 31st) vs Defence Force 3 (Isaiah Scott 11th, Dylan Francis 14th, Marcus James 25th)
Individual honours
Most Valuable Player: Mickel Pierre (Defence Force) - Two night stay at Tradewinds Hotel
Most Goals: Jordan Reynos (Police) - Angostura LLB and Regal Hamper
The Trinidad Guardian