by Nigel Simon





Members of Queen’s Park Cricket Club celebrate their come-from-behind 4-3 win over Defence Force in the Men's Division final of UWI annual Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament on Sunday night. In photo standing from left to right are Ryan Cowie, Raphael Govia, Arrielle Bowen, Shawn Lee Quay, Mahindersingh Mali, Allan Henderson, Evan Farrell, Aidan De Gannes. Kneeling from left to right are Ethan Reynos, Marcus Pascal, Reiza Hosein (goalkeeper), Darren Cowie (player/coach), Dominic Young.



Evan Far­rell net­ted a hat-trick as Queen’s Park Crick­et Club hochey play­ers came from 0-2 deficit to de­feat De­fence Force 4-3 to re­peat as cham­pi­ons in the Men's di­vi­sion of the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies (UWI) Third an­nu­al In­vi­ta­tion­al In­door Hock­ey Tour­na­ment on Sun­day night.





Play­ing in the fi­nal match of the tour­na­ment at the UWI Sports and Phys­i­cal Ed­u­ca­tion­al Cen­tre (UWI SPEC), St Au­gus­tine, De­fence Force which de­feat­ed the Parkites 4-2 in their Pool B round-robin match took a 2-0 lead in the de­cider through Isa­iah Scott in the 11th and Dy­lan Fran­cis three min­utes lat­er



For­mer na­tion­al cap­tain Dar­ren Cowie start­ed the fight-back for the Parkites when he scored in the 21st minute, but na­tion­al de­fend­er Mar­cus James re­stored De­fence Force's two-goal cush­ion in the 25th.



Far­rell then charges for the Parkites and scored three quick items in the 29th, 30th and 31st min­utes to put his team 4-3 and the Tra­garete Road club held on un­til the fi­nal whis­tle to se­cure the $3,000 win­ner prize and a case of Gatorade while Po­lice had to set­tle for run­ner-up prize of $2,000.



Ear­li­er in the day, QPCC out­played Po­lice 5-3 in their semi­fi­nal, a re­peat of last year's ti­tle-match while De­fence Force blanked a youth­ful Malvern 7-0.



The Law­men took third spot and the $1,000 prize cour­tesy a 7-4 spank­ing of Malvern led by a hat-trick from the vet­er­an play­er and na­tion­al ri­fle shoot­er Roger Daniel.



In last year's fi­nal the Parkites got hat-tricks from Aidan De Gannes (third, 16th, 23rd) and Do­minic Young (7th, 15th, 20th) to de­ny Po­lice 8-2.



Layne, Govia fires SIS to vic­to­ry



Krizia Layne scored twice and Bri­an­na Govia, the oth­er to fire team SIS which fea­tured sev­er­al na­tion­al play­ers in train­ing for the Pan Amer­i­can In­door Cup in the USA in March, to a 3-1 come-from-be­hind tri­umph over Carib Mag­no­lias in the women's fi­nal for the $3,000 top prize.



Mag­no­lias went ahead as ear­ly as the first minute via Sha­ni­ah De Fre­itas, but Layne hit back for SIS in the 15th and 16th min­utes be­fore Govia added the third against her reg­u­lar club-mates in the 21st to seal the vic­to­ry and re­duce the run­ners-up to the $2,000 col­lec­tion.



SIS won its semi­fi­nal by de­fault over last year's win­ners' Ven­tures 5-0, and Mag­no­lias blanked Paragon 3-0.



Paragon fin­ished third be­hind a de­fault win over from Ven­tures (5-0) to se­cure the $1,000 prize.



In the women's ti­tle match last year, Ven­tures came from a goal down to beat UWI 2-1.



SE­LECT­ED RE­SULTS



Sun­day



Women



Semi­fi­nals:



SIS 5 vs Ven­tures 0 - de­fault



Mag­no­lias 3 (Saman­tha Olton 6th, 11th, Sha­ni­ah De Fre­itas 14th) vs Paragon 0



Third place



Paragon 5 vs Ven­tures 0 - by de­fault



Fi­nal



SIS 3 (Krizia Layne 15th, 16th, Bri­an­na Govia 21st) vs Mag­no­lias 1 (Sha­ni­ah De Fre­itas 1st)



In­di­vid­ual ho­n­ours



Most Valu­able Play­er: Amy Olton (SIS) - Two night stay at Crews Inn Ho­tel and Yacht­ing



Most Goals: Kait­lyn Olton (Mag­no­lias) - An­gos­tu­ra LLB and Re­gal Ham­per



Men



Semi­fi­nals



QPCC 5 (Ar­rielle Bowen 8th, Dar­ren Cowie 11th, Evan Far­rell 16th, Do­minic Young 20th, Shawn Lee Quay 32nd) vs Po­lice I 3 (Jor­dan Reynos 4th, 18th, Solomon Ec­cles 29th)



De­fence Force 7 (Shaquille Daniel 14th, 23rd, Mar­cus James 19th, 27th, Jor­dan Vieira 29th, Isa­iah Scott 29th, 30th) vs Malvern 0



Third place



Po­lice 7 (Nicholas Grant 7th, Roger Daniel 8th, 21st, 22nd, Jor­dan Reynos 9th, 25th, Akim Tou­s­saint ) vs Malvern 4 (Tariq Mar­cano 6th, 12th, Teague Mar­cano 15th, Akeem Rud­der 24th)



Fi­nal



QPCC 4 (Dar­ren Cowie 21st, Evan Far­rell 29th, 30th, 31st) vs De­fence Force 3 (Isa­iah Scott 11th, Dy­lan Fran­cis 14th, Mar­cus James 25th)



In­di­vid­ual ho­n­ours



Most Valu­able Play­er: Mick­el Pierre (De­fence Force) - Two night stay at Tradewinds Ho­tel



Most Goals: Jor­dan Reynos (Po­lice) - An­gos­tu­ra LLB and Re­gal Ham­per



The Trinidad Guardian