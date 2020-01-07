Rod Gilmour





Bowdon Hightown's Tina Cullen talks at half time . Bowdon Hightown are aiming for third indoor title in six years Credit: Simon Parker



The opening weekend of this year's Jaffa Super 6s saw English club hockey's indoor powerhouses remain unbeaten while the sport's old guard came to the fore.





After two days of action in Telford, East Grinstead lead Bowdon Hightown on goal difference after four matches - both sides have won the national indoor title twice in the past five years - with newly-promoted Sutton Coldfield, who fielded 52-year-old Jane Sixsmith, lying in third place. The final phase will be played this weekend, with the top four teams advancing to Finals day at London's Copper Box on Feb 2



Bowdon's Sally Walton, a former GB international, proved a class act over the weekend, with 15 goals in four matches, including nine penalty corner goals, three penalty strokes and three strikes from open play.



"Sally is formidable, particularly at penalty corner attack," said Bowdon coach Tina Cullen, suffering from laryngitis over the weekend. "Others don't get a look in at times but we know what works for us and we drill it. It's also the rest of the routine which is drilled and gets overlooked. Our drag and trap is pretty slick, the girls are also team-first people and everyone plays their part."



Bowdon revel in the fast-paced and tactical play of the indoor game, while their form usually sees them perform better in the second half of the outdoor season, thanks to stalwart specialists Walton, Sam Quek and Kirsty Mackay in the side. Meanwhile Cullen, 50 in March, has ended her fine indoor career after helping Bowdon to promotion at last year's EuroHockey Women's Indoor Club Trophy.



By their own admission, Bowdon underperformed at the 2019 Super 6s Finals, but Cullen is adamant that their indoor ethos can lead them to regaining a European club place by lifting the Jaffa Super 6s trophy next month.





Holcombe's Philippa Lewis in action at the round robins in Telford. Credit: Simon Parker



"We know we have so much to improve upon," she added. "We have it in our history, we value and enjoy it. We also train for it quite seriously, because we travel from long distances as we can only train one night, but the players commit to a four-hour session, outdoor then indoor, through November and December."



While Walton remains top scorer, Sophie Bray continues to be a threat, with her eight goals contributing to East Grinstead's table-topping form ahead of the final set of matches. She scored five in the biggest win of the weekend, a 10-2 mauling of Surbiton.



Sixsmith turns back the clock



When Sutton Coldfield, the 1987 champions, were short of numbers ahead of their return to the indoor Premier Division, four-time Olympian Jane Sixsmith was initially reluctant to play.



But after a four-year hiatus, the 52-year-old, who still plays outdoors for Sutton Coldfield 2s with her daughter, entered the fray and played an opening hand for her beloved club on Saturday, with prior commitments forcing her to miss Sunday's games.



"As soon as she came on the pitch it was like she’d never been away," admitted captain Vicky Woolford. "Although a little rusty, she never loses her competitive nature and determination on and off the ball. Her experience and calmness always gives the team a huge boost and it’s always great to have her involved."



England missing an indoor trick



England Hockey's low priority for the indoor game has been remarkably evident in recent seasons, highlighted by a raft of internationals missing from Surbiton's team at the weekend and omission from European nations' tournaments.



There were a sprinkling of GB central programme players in action this weekend, but Finals day is likely to be devoid of any internationals, with the national squad - which includes a welcome return for Alex Danson - reconvening back at Bisham Abbey on Monday after a winter break.



On the international stage, England, who returned to indoor scene 11 years ago, have slipped down the world rankings, finishing third in the second tier of the last tournaments in 2018, while the men fared worse and were relegated.



The indoor game is as an important part of a player's armoury, with the likes of Germany seeing the shortened version as pivotal to adapting to outdoors. At the European Women's Indoor Nations later this month in Minsk, Belarus, heavyweights Belgium, Holland and Germany will all compete, with England once again absent.



Jaffa Super 6s Championships: Women's Premier Division Results



Saturday:



Leicester 5 Bowdon Hightown 6

Buckingham 4 Clifton Robinsons 0

Sutton Coldfield 2 Slough 1

Surbiton 2 East Grinstead 10

Holcombe 5 Leicester 4

Bowdon Hightown 7 Buckingham 3

Clifton Robinsons 4 Sutton Coldfield 5

Slough 6 Surbiton 1

East Grinstead 5 Holcombe 2.



Sunday:



Buckingham 2 Sutton Coldfield 2

Surbiton 3 Holcombe 5

Bowdon Hightown 5 Clifton Robinsons 1

Slough 1 East Grinstead 2

Leicester 3 Buckingham 4

Sutton Coldfield 4 Surbiton 3

Holcombe 2 Bowdon Hightown 4

Clifton Robinsons 1 Slough 4

East Grinstead 5 Leicester 1.



Standings (after four games)



1. East Grinstead

2. Bowdon Hightown

3. Sutton Coldfield

4. Buckingham

5. Slough

6. Holcombe

7. Leicester

8. Clifton Robinsons

9. Surbiton



The Telegraph