

Club de Campo celebrate



Club de Campo landed the Copa de la Reina for the fifth time in succession and their 17th in total as they got the best of fellow Madrid club SPV Complutense in the final 4-2 in Terrassa just before Christmas.





It followed a narrow 3-2 win over Real Club de Polo in the quarter-final before storming by the challenge of Atlètic Terrassa 6-0 in the semi-final.



In the final, Campo got off to a super start with Begoña García opening the scoring in the fifth minute but the students fought back and were level via Patricia Álvarez’s precise shot.



Laura Barrios returned Campo to the lead by the end of the first quarter and they created further daylight between the teams with Garcia finding her second goal for a 3-1 lead.



María López, with her fifth goal of the tournament, added another for Campo in the 22nd minute for an imposing 4-1 lead before Lola Riera dragged in a corner a minute for the big break.



That proved to be the last goal of the contest, however, with both defences ending on top, allowing Club de Campo to continue their fine season. They currently lead the Spanish league by four points, putting them in great shape for the EHL FINAL8 next Easter.



In the men’s Copa del Rey, Real Club de Polo were the victors for the 31st time after an eventful 4-3 win over Atlètic Terrassa at the Can Salas, retaining the title they won nine months earlier.



Polo reached the final with wins over Egara and Junior FC while Atlèti saw off Complutense and Campo.



The Barcelona club were first to hit the scoreboard courtesy of Manuel Bordás but Albert Beltrán equalised in the 11th minute from a corner and Jan Malgosa swapped the lead when he capitalised on a defensive error.







Marc Calzada made some excellent saves to keep it at 2-1 until the 21st minute when Xavi Lleonart picked up a corner rebound, keeping it all level at half-time.



Atlètic went back in front from Beltrán’s second goal, giving them the impetus going into the final quarter and they held that advantage until four minutes from the end.



Llorenç Piera fired home a penalty corner for 3-3 and they were not satisfied to settle for a shoot-out, going out for the winner which Marc Reyné connected in the final minute for a 4-3 success.



Euro Hockey League media release