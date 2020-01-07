



The FIH Hockey Pro League second season gets underway in January 2020 after a hugely successful first edition. We caught up with the coaches and players from the participating teams as they prepare for the new look FIH Hockey Pro League season to get underway. In the following interview, Argentina women’s defender Sofia Toccalino looks ahead to the forthcoming season.





Las Leonas (FIH World Ranking: 3) finished the 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League season in fourth position, qualifying for the Grand Final event before suffering agonising shoot-out defeats against both Australia (semi-final) and Germany (third-place play-off). Their 2020 campaign starts with a home fixture against USA (WR:13) on 7 February 2020 in Buenos Aires.



How will season two of the FIH Hockey Pro League be different for Argentina compared to season one?

Sofia Toccalino: “The difference between the first season and the second season is in this one we will train as much as we did in the first season, but we can train with all of the team [players] here in Argentina.”



What are your thoughts on the new FIH Hockey Pro League format that will be introduced in the second season?

Sofia Toccalino: “In the first season you had to play all of the tournament and then the best four teams qualified for the Final Four [Grand Final]. But this season you have to be your best version of you in all of [the games to win the competition].”



Which fixture are you most looking forward to?

Sofia Toccalino: “I know that all of the fixtures are important, and we do not want to underestimate anyone, but we also know that the Netherlands match is always special.”



What was your #MyProLeagueMoment from the first season?

Sofia Toccalino: “My Pro League moment was when we qualified for the Final Four, because we trained a lot this year and we deserved it.”



What message have you got for the fans to get them along to watch the matches in the second season?

Sofia Toccalino: “I invite all the fans to come and support us in the FIH Pro League. It is important to us, and you will have a great time.”



