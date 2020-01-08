England Hockey were saddened to learn that Carl Ward had passed away in November 2019 at the age of 73.





Carl was the All England Women’s Hockey Association Director of Coaching from 1989-1997, prior to that he was a Regional Coach for The Hockey Association in the West of England. Carl was heavily involved in developing coach education schemes at a national level during this period.



Carl was a great exponent of the indoor game and won 62 caps for England indoors between 1975 and 1984. He also played for and coached Firebrands at many Indoor Finals’ Nights in the 1980s where they were twice runners-up. Outdoors he played for Firebrands, Somerset and the West and coached the club to the Sun Life West league title and into the National League in 1990.



His Funeral Service will be held at Westerleigh Crematorium, Westerleigh, Bristol BS37 8RF, in the Waterside Chapel at 1.15pm on Friday 10th January 2020 and afterwards at Courtyard Health and Fitness Ltd, 12 Parsonage Street, Dursley GL11 4EA. Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research UK (Children and Young People) may be sent c/o Dursley Funeral Directors, 35eParsonage Street, Dursley GL11 4BP.



England Hockey Board Media release